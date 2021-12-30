Profit Taking Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in seven straight sessions, accelerating almost 580 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 18,250-point plateau although it's overdue for consolidation on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky following reports that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has fueled a worldwide spike in the illness. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 51.47 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 18,248.28 after trading between 18,192.86 and 18,283.25.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.12 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.58 percent, Fubon Financial improved 0.92 percent, First Financial increased 0.82 percent, E Sun Financial and Delta Electronics both rose 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was up 0.16 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.46 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.47 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.32 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.85 percent, Formosa Plastic gathered 0.48 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement, Formosa Chemical, Mega Financial and Largan Precision were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity. All three of the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, and the Dow stayed that way throughout. The NASDAQ quickly turned lower and finished slightly under the line. The S&P 500 bounced back and forth and ended slightly in the green.

The Dow advanced 90.42 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 36,488.63, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.51 points or 0.10 percent to close at 15,766.22 and the S&P rose 6.71 points or 0.14 percent to end at 4,793.06.

Traders seemed reluctant to continue making significant moves following recent strength in the markets, which has helped stocks recover from the sell-off seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While Omicron has contributed to a surge in new coronavirus cases around the world, traders seem optimistic that the milder symptoms associated with the new strain will not lead to a significant economic slowdown.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors noted an unexpected pullback in pending home sales in November.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, extending recent gains after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week. Crude oil for February delivery climbed $0.58 or 0.8 percent to $76.56 a barrel.