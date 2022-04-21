Profit Taking Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 250 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just shy of the 17,150-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky and may be dictated by earnings news, although technology stocks figure to be under pressure regardless. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, plastics, cement companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 155.48 points or 0.91 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,148.88 after moving as low as 16,983.55.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial strengthened 1.91 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.60 percent, CTBC Financial increased 0.86 percent, Fubon Financial gained 1.90 percent, First Financial perked 1.26 percent, E Sun Financial rose 1.09 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.88 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.14 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 0.98 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.13 percent, Catcher Technology improved 1.02 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.15 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.41 percent, Novatek Microelectronics gathered 0.87 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.95 percent, Nan Ya Plastics gained 0.80 percent, Asia Cement added 0.85 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 0.54 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher Monday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and remained in negative territory and the S&P opened higher but fell late into the red.

The Dow jumped 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 35,160.79, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to close at 13,453.07 and the S&P eased 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the NASDAQ, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Late in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Consumer spending has accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in March.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.