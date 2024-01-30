Profit Taking May Contribute To Initial Pullback On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the strong upward move seen over the course of the previous session, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on the rally seen late in Monday's trading, which lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

Uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday may inspire some traders to book profits.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.

Optimism about a March rate cut has faded recently, with many economists now suggesting the Fed will wait until May to begin lowering rates.

A steep drop by shares of UPS (UPS) may also weigh on Wall Street, as the delivery giant is plunging by 6.2 percent in pre-market trading.

UPS is under pressure after reporting weaker than expected fourth quarter revenues and providing disappointing 2024 guidance.

On the other hand, shares of General Motors (GM) are surging by 7.5 percent in pre-market trading after the auto giant reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations and offered a bullish profit outlook for 2024.

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and software giant Microsoft (MSFT) are among the companied due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of January. The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 112.5 in January after jumping to 110.7 in December.

The Labor Department is also scheduled to release its report on job openings in the month of December. Job openings are expected to dip to 8.75 million in December from 8.79 million in November.

After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Monday. With the upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 set new record closing highs, while the Nasdaq reached its best closing level in two years.

The major averages rallied to new highs for the session in the final hour of trading. The Dow climbed 224.02 points or 0.6 percent to 38,333.45, the Nasdaq jumped 172.68 points or 1.1 percent to 15,628.04 and the S&P 500 advanced 36.96 points or 0.8 percent to 4,927.93.

In overseas trading stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.78 to $76 a barrel after tumbling $1.23 to $76.78 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.10 to $2,205.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $8.10 to $2,052.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.44 yen compared to the 147.50 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0842 compared to yesterday's $1.0833.