ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 23, 2021

Cloud fax technology

Brenda Hopkins

Chief Health Information Officer

J2 Global

The time element of using a fax machine is not the issue, it is the workflow and the lack of system integration. If interoperability of systems was easy and worked, faxing as we know it would be eliminated. Use of traditional paper fax, specifically the fax machine, is around because it is an established familiar technology that most people would agree works. Afterall, you can reliably send information from one person to another. However, when you are in the business of healthcare, your focus is on the quality and safety of patients and using unproven technologies is a distraction which takes away from focusing on the patient...Cloud fax technology can be the solution to improve the digital transmission of information by eliminating the use of paper and, in the case of Dr. Escott, could have been his answer to integrating those COVID-19 test results into the Austin Public Health database – securely and efficiently.

Hopkins is focused on interoperability strategy and development with system partners using APIs, cloud technology and open platforms to optimize workflows, data and improve the patient and user experience. She is a registered nurse who consults and speaks on the impact of technology toward the improvement of clinical, patient and financial outcomes in healthcare.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brendahopkins

Website: https://www.j2global.com

Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

The need for paperless patient information

Stephan Herron

President, CEO

Scriptel Corporation

Is it time to do away with paper for patient intake and consent gathering? As the healthcare industry continues to follow the guidelines of social distancing, while looking to implement contactless solutions wherever possible, the answer is simple. Paper is contagious, and an easy way of transmitting pathogens. Eliminating the need for manual, paper processes when able, is more crucial than ever during these trying times. Despite the technological advances over the years, the use of paper is everywhere from the intake forms at the registration desk, to privacy and consent forms in patient rooms, to stored medical histories. Having a system implemented where patients are able to sign all forms electronically allows the patient to give information and consent without the need for physical proximity. Unlike paper, an electronic signature device can be sanitized after each use to help mitigate the spread of germs. E-signatures combine operational efficiency, safety and convenience.

Herron is an expert on user interface hardware and vertical market entry with high value-add products, including partner marketing with third-party software vendors. Expert in signature, pen-digitizer, touch, multi-touch, LCD, e-paper/e-ink, and haptic technologies.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanherron

Website: https://scriptel.com/

Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

Automating accounts payable

Shan Haq

Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development

Transcepta

"Every year, companies waste billions of dollars writing and processing checks manually. By embracing Accounts Payable (AP) automation solutions, CFOs can digitize the entire invoice and payment process. Although more and more organizations are digitizing their financial workflows, 72.4 percent of businesses still receive invoices through the mail. When the pandemic emerged, businesses using paper-based AP processes learned the hard way that operations essentially stopped, with invoices sent to empty offices and no staff on hand to process them. Digitally powered teams had a different experience."

Shan Haq can discuss the following: * The benefits of digitizing accounts payable and procurement processes in the areas of supply chain management, customer relationship building, and cash flow optimization and spend management * Using analytics to improve cash flow and optimize profitability * Examining cost savings and staffing/processing improvements * The importance of AI in supply chain management and maintaining key financial controls in a remote environment * The importance of 24/7 visibility to the invoice process * How AP automation eliminates physical touch points, another major asset during the pandemic and for remote workforces

Shan Haq is Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development with Transcepta, the leading cloud-based Procure-To-Pay platform. Haq is responsible for shaping Transcepta's strategy for new markets, products, and alliances. Through leadership roles in corporate strategy, marketing, and product management, Shan has successfully grown businesses within Microsoft, Deloitte Consulting, and Boeing Space and Technology. Transcepta, based in Aliso Viejo, Calif., is an intelligent Procure-To-Pay platform that enables Accounts Payable and Procurement teams to achieve 100% straight-through invoice processing across their supply chains, without scanning or OCR Imaging.

https://www.linkedin.com/https://www.linkedin.com/in/shan-haq-697101

Website: www.transcepta.com

Media contact: Jennifer Cronin, jcronin@smartbugmedia.com

5 Natural Ways to Boost Immunity, Fight off Illness

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"1. Get enough sleep — Sleep and the circadian system exert a strong regulatory influence on immune functions, while lack of quality sleep can lead to chronic low-grade inflammation and produce immunodeficiency, both of which have detrimental effects on health. The importance of sleep in every aspect of your health can't be overstated. Make sure you're getting around seven to nine hours of sleep most nights. Rest is a chance for the body to regenerate and can be a natural way to heal yourself every night. Tips: Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time daily. Make your room darker and quieter. Limit screen time a few hours before bed.

2. Rest and relax — Chronic stress suppresses the immune system. Taking time to relax and rejuvenate is a simple and effective way to boost your immune system. Suggestions include spending time with friends and family or in nature, reading a book, meditating, or anything that helps you feel calm.

3. Eat a healthy diet — Eating healthy, whole foods is a great way to boost your immune system naturally. Foods that aren't processed are rich in nutrients and antioxidants that can help boost your immune system. Having a healthy gut microbiome has also been shown to benefit your immune system. Foods high in fiber and probiotic-rich are good for supporting microbiome health.

4. Get enough vitamins — Research has shown that supplementing with certain vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other substances can improve immune response and potentially protect against illness. Vitamins that help boost the immune system include vitamin C, an antioxidant found in citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits, as well as strawberries, kale, spinach, and broccoli; vitamin B6 found in spinach and other dark green vegetables, chickpeas, and fish; vitamin E, found in nuts such as almonds and seeds such as pumpkin and sunflower seeds; vitamin D; and zinc.

5. Release emotional baggage — Negative emotions may alter immune response functions and are associated with an increased risk of exacerbated inflammation, a recent study from Pennsylvania State University finds. Methods designed to help people and remove 'Trapped Emotions' — unresolved and un-confronted negative from traumatic and difficult experiences — can facilitate physical and emotional balance and recovery and boost overall health and happiness, which naturally supports a healthy immune system."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: DrBradleyNelson.com and DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

How to Never Run out of Money

Pamela Yellen

President

Bank on Yourself

"Over the last 40 years, there has been a dramatic shift away from company pension plans that promised workers a certain amount of money every month in retirement for as long as they lived. Instead, there's been a seismic shift toward do-it-yourself, cross-your-fingers, hope-and-pray retirement planning strategies like 401(k)s and IRAs. … Traditional retirement investing strategies also make it virtually impossible to ensure a major market crash doesn't cut the value of your savings in half when you might not have time to recover from it. … Including the right kind of annuity in your financial plan takes the guesswork out of taking income in retirement and can free you from the fear and worry that most people live with today."

Financial security expert and best-selling author Pamela Yellen investigated more than 450 savings and retirement planning strategies seeking an alternative to the risk and volatility of stocks and other investments. Her research led her to a time-tested, predictable method of growing and protecting wealth she calls Bank on Yourself that is now used by more than half a million people.

Pamela is the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Bank on Yourself Revolution: Fire Your Banker, Bypass Wall Street, and Take Control of Your Own Financial Future." Her new book is "Rescue Your Retirement: Five Wealth-Killing Traps of 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth Plans — and How to Avoid Them" (FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com).

Online Press Kit: pamelayellen.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: FreeRetirementPlanRescueBook.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

5 Ways to Add Mindfulness to Your Morning

Julie Potiker

Author, mindfulness expert

Mindful Methods for Life

"1. Ground yourself through the soles of your feet: One of the simplest mindfulness meditations you can practice is that of putting your awareness down into your feet. It's so calming and grounding to connect with awareness in this way. Place your feet flat on the floor and focus your attention on the soles of your feet. Notice whether your feet are warm or cold, moist or dry, in a sock and shoe or bare. Then you can move your ankles around to shift your weight to the sides and front and back of your feet and notice how your feet feel. You can seamlessly incorporate this into the first moments after you sit up in bed, or you can tuck it into any other place where you can easily build in a few minutes of getting grounded.

2. Practice mindful teeth brushing: For me, brushing my teeth is a great mindfulness exercise. I close my eyes to limit visual distractions which makes it easier for me to think only about the feel of the brush on my teeth and gums — the taste of the toothpaste, the sound of the electric brush in my mouth, the feeling of my teeth when I'm finished. And I carry the mindfulness through flossing my teeth so there are three minutes of total, in-the-moment awareness. What a nice break for my brain!

3. Mindfully enjoy your morning beverage: Drinking your morning coffee or tea can be another great mindfulness activity. If you are feeling the warmth of the mug in your hands, inhaling the aroma, and paying attention to how it tastes when you take your first sip, that is mindfulness in practice. You might want to drink the entire cup like that, savoring each swallow!

4. Eat your breakfast mindfully: Mindful eating is another helpful meditation. I love it when I remember to eat mindfully. The food tastes unbelievable and I find I eat much more slowly. When my friend Monica served the most incredible fresh berries, she agreed when I said, 'It's like a crazy party in your mouth.'

5. Go to/from transportation mindfully: As you leave home to start your workday, bring the kids to school, or run some morning errands, let your walk to or from the car, train, or bus be a mindful one. (Reality check: I'm usually too distracted for this, but I know it works for other people. Give it a try!)"

Julie Potiker is a mindfulness expert with extensive teacher training in a variety of tools and methods, including Mindful Self-Compassion. Through her Mindful Methods for Life program offerings and her book — "Life Falls Apart, but You Don't Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm in the Midst of Chaos" — Julie helps others bring more peace and wellness into their lives. For more information, visit MindfulMethodsForLife.com.

Online Press Kit: JuliePotiker.OnlinePressKit247.com

Website: MindfulMethodsForLife.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

5 Signs You May Have Postpartum Depression

Dr. Alan Lindemann

Obstetric physician and maternal mortality expert

Dr. Alan Lindemann

"1. Overwhelming feelings of sadness.

2. Feeling fatigued, like you can't get anything done.

3. Feeling unmotivated to care for yourself or your baby.

4. Having trouble breastfeeding your baby.

5. Feelings of guilt / believing you're not a good parent."

An obstetrician and maternal mortality expert, "Rural Doc" Alan Lindemann, M.D. teaches women and their families how to create the outcomes they want for their own personal health and pregnancy. In his nearly 40 years of practice, he has delivered around 6,000 babies and achieved a maternal mortality rate of zero! Learn more at LindemannMD.com.

Online Press Kit: dralanlindemann.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: LindemannMD.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Putting an End to "Bro Culture" in Computer Science

Juliette Palacios

Founder, Executive Director

Computing Minds

"By the end of my first week of high school, The Joy of Computing had become my favorite class. However, also by the end of the first week, a friend of mine in the class had started spending most of her time watching Netflix instead of making the projects. She hadn't given the class enough time yet to see if she liked it or not, but instead showed up with the 'coding is not for me' mindset without having ever tried it. From then on, that continued to be her mindset.

Although there were some other girls besides me in my class, the boys really seemed to dominate everything. There were boys in the back who were always being loud and rowdy, so one of the class sayings became 'boys in the back.'

As the weeks went on, I began to understand how there was a lack of female representation in our classroom because traditional gender roles had shaped the atmosphere. I also realized that the reason that I went into The Joy of Computing with a more open mind was because I had already been introduced to a fun computer science lesson once in fourth grade, and I wanted to have that type of experience again. And traditional gender roles relating to computer science — where there is male dominance and female modesty — had not been imprinted on me as deeply. It helped me to be encouraged and introduced to computer science at a young age, versus my friend who had been conditioned to automatically think she wouldn't like it."

Juliette Palacios is the founder and executive director of Computing Minds, which she created at age 14 and transformed into a nonprofit at age 15. Computing Minds teaches and inspires girls aged 9 – 12 about the fundamentals of coding, providing positive first experiences in the field of computer science. Learn more at ComputingMinds.org.

Online Press Kit: computingminds.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: computingminds.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

How Tai Chi May Help Relieve "Long-Haul" COVID-19 Symptoms

Tommy Kirchhoff

Tai Chi Master

Healing Exercise

"When you can get someone to relax, all these magical things start to happen; with the relaxation response, the body starts to heal itself more like when you were younger. We have all these clinical studies showing that it helps with breathing, energy level, and pain relief. That is COVID long-haul in a nutshell."

Tai Chi Master and Wellness Expert Tommy Kirchhoff has spent 17 years refining Healing Exercise, a therapeutic, medicinal movement program based on Tai Chi. He is on a mission to educate seniors, doctors, and everyone about the proven health benefits of this gentle martial art. Learn more at healingexercise.org.

Online Press Kit: healingexercise.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: healingexercise.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

When Faced With Change, Who Do Your Employees Become?

Dr. Sarah Stebbins

Certified Professional Coach

The Better Change

"Cuddly Curmudgeon Response: Resists change, no matter what, and is quick to criticize.

Reserved Response: Is all about 'wait and see' before making a move.

Early Adopter Response: Thinks 'Wow! This is cool! What can I do to push this initiative forward?'

It's critical to know that these roles are fluid. With any given change, these roles most likely will shift! An employee may be a Cuddly Curmudgeon for one change and shift to be an Early Adopter for the next one. It is leadership's responsibility to identify these roles and then respond appropriately.

With leadership's appropriate responses to these roles, leaders help employees develop their change resilience muscles. If, for example, an employee has been successfully coached out of a Cuddly Curmudgeon role, this individual may respond to the next change in a more positive manner. Employee capacity to respond to change in a healthy way is developed though the kind of leadership support offered during a change event."

Certified and Professional Coach Dr. Sarah Stebbins is an organizational change management consultant, as well as the author of "From Fire to Water: Moving Through Change: Six Elements for Personal Resiliency." Dr. Stebbins is Adjunct Faculty at Portland State University in their Center for Executive and Professional Education. Her clients include Fortune 500 companies, the Federal Government, colleges and universities, as well as non-profit organizations. Visit thebetterchange.com.

Online Press Kit: drsarahstebbins.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: thebetterchange.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Considering Career Change? 5 Things to Do First.

Dr. Richard Ellison

Founder, CEO

PATH2™

"1. Define Your Goals in Detail: Have clear goals about the characteristics of your next job and know the actions necessary to achieve those goals.

2. Discover the Best Career for You: People change jobs and/or careers every few years because they keep striving, by trial and error, to find a situation they will be both good at and happy in. The next time you feel a change is needed, apply the time and effort to actually determine the one or two careers that would be best for you. Research shows that when people get into the right career, they change jobs much less frequently — and if they do change, it is usually for positive advancements!

3. Build a Career-Related Network: As soon as you determine your best new career, begin learning as much about organizations that have demand for that career and the most current topics they are interested in. This foundation of information will be very useful for 1) establishing meaningful communications in all networking activities and 2) pursuing specific employment opportunities.

4. Find Your Best-Fit Employer: Determine whether you are most interested in having a steady, secure job or a one that has high potential for employee growth. Then, base your job applications on companies that align with your choice.

5. Plan to Get the Maximum out of Your New Opportunity: Strive to perform better than expected. Use the 'More, Better, Quicker' technique:

• More: Always exceed the supervisor's or customer's expectations by providing a deliverable that best fits their objective.

• Better: Do the work in such a way that it's actually a better fit for — or improves the outcome of — the big picture/goal.

• Quicker: Return the results sooner than requested. This would give your supervisor or customer more time to incorporate them into the big picture. They could also find a way for the entire big picture to be completed earlier than anticipated."

Richard Ellison, PhD, P.E. is the founder and CEO of PATH2™, a company that is on a mission to help people choose a career they'll be great at and enjoy. Dr. Ellison's career-selection program has been engineered with love to help students and people in career transition find their own unique path to career happiness and success. For more information, visit PATH2.net.

Online Press Kit: PATH2.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: PATH2.net

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

