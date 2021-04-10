ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 9, 2021

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

EXPERT ALERTS



Payroll in a global economy

15 Easy Ways to Practice Self-Love

Contactless consumer experiences

Machine learning for healthcare

Cybersecurity in healthcare

MEDIA JOBS

Private Funds CFO Reporter, PEI Media (NY)

(NY) Deputy Editor, IAM (US)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

7 Environmental News Sites to Inspire You on Earth Day

Blog Profiles: Recycling Blogs

Payroll in a global economy

Tristan Woods

Chief Product Officer

Safeguard Global

"Pay anywhere" in a hire anywhere/work from anywhere economy

"Payroll may be the single most important business process in any company—because if you don't pay correctly and on time, every time, then business operations cease. Yet today's emerging 'micro-multinationals' in a global economy are ill equipped to manage and scale payroll across different countries and currencies," says Tristan Woods, Chief Product Officer for Safeguard Global.

"How can companies quickly hire and pay talent across borders when it requires unfamiliar tax and regulation compliance and local banking access? According to a Safeguard Global survey of HR and payroll leaders, 54% expect to have employees in more than seven countries within the next five years and 80% say that the tools and ability to integrate data from across all countries is the most important factor to successfully expanding into new markets. Having a superior payroll software solution is the absolute first consideration when doing business in today's multinational economy, because 'hire anywhere' and 'work from anywhere'—which has become the norm since the pandemic, with 1 in 3 companies expecting half or more of their workforce to go remote—assumes that companies are also able to 'pay anywhere.' If your company hopes to attract talent globally or expand hiring to new markets, an effective payroll technology solution should be your first priority."

Tristan can discuss topics related to global payroll management, global employment outsourcing, cross-border payroll payments, payroll software, payroll technology, payroll friction, and the concepts of "hire anywhere" and "work from anywhere" in the context of companies' ability to "pay anywhere." More specifically, Tristan can discuss the challenges and opportunities related to cross-border payroll payments as more companies look to hire talent across borders in today's global economy, evolving into "micro-multinationals" that have to scale and manage a constantly shifting workforce across different countries and currencies.

Tristan is a leader in global workforce and payroll management. He has led strategy development at Safeguard Global for technology solutions, including operations, implementation and development of our global payroll platform and employee portal. He is passionate about payroll and helping clients find pragmatic solutions to real global business challenges.

He has contributed to a report on how companies can attain Global Fluency, a set of new skills that every successful multinational organization must master in today's hiring economy.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tristan-woods-b25748171

Website: https:// www.safeguardglobal.com

Media contact: Vanessa Horwell, vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com

15 Easy Ways to Practice Self-Love

Dr. Bradley Nelson

Holistic physician and author

"You deserve love just as much as everyone else in your life does. By taking care of yourself first, you'll have more love to share with the people around you.

1.Start each day with a positive affirmation. This means saying something positive to yourself each day, it could be 'I am loved' or 'I am strong' — whatever phrase you want to invoke that day!

2.Take care of yourself with healthy nutrition. Valuing your health and wellness by eating nutrient-dense, delicious, healthy food is a great way to practice self-love.

3.Practice joyful movement. This could mean dancing, yoga, or walking in the wilderness (or around the block). Move your body and take care of yourself physically.

4.Set healthy boundaries. Learning when to say 'no' can help protect your time and energy so that you can give your all to the things you truly care about.

5.Don't compare yourself to anyone else. Comparison is the thief of joy! Try only measuring yourself against who you used to be, rather than comparing yourself to others.

6.Surround yourself with people who love you. Having people who love you and express that love can be an amazing support system and can help reinforce the love you have for yourself.

7.Take time to relax. Give yourself the gift of slowing down. Take a bubble bath, read a book, meditate, or any other activity you love but don't usually give yourself time for.

8.Be true to yourself. Follow your passions, and allow yourself to let joy be your guide! Make time to do the things that make you happy.

9.Celebrate your wins. Whether your successes are huge or small, take time to appreciate them and the work that you did to achieve them. Be proud of yourself.

10.Appreciate what makes you different. You are uniquely you, and the more you embrace what makes you special the more you'll love your true self.

11.Take care of business. Self-love sometimes means taking care of tasks that you need to do. If you have a few tasks that have been causing you stress and looming over you, take time to check them off your list and you'll likely feel more calm and free.

12.Practice gratitude. Taking time to appreciate all that you are and all that you have can help you to cultivate love for yourself.

13.Let go of past traumas. This can be a challenge, but processing and releasing past hurts can be a freeing experience, creating more space in your life for health and happiness.

14.Set an appointment with a healer. Sometimes you need help and support in your journey to self-love. Taking time to care for yourself with a massage session, yoga, natural healing, mental health therapist, and more can be an amazing way to care for yourself.

15.Learn a new energy healing skill… to address and resolve issues."

Veteran holistic physician Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret.) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book "The Emotion Code" provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power. A newly revised and expanded edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit www.emotioncodegift.com.

Online Press Kit: www.drbradleynelson.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.DrBradleyNelson.com and www.DiscoverHealing.com

Contact: Jennifer Thomas, jennifer.wasabi10@gmail.com

Contactless consumer experiences

Jeff Lin

Senior Vice President

InstaMed

"The pandemic has brought the word contactless into daily conversations, and it's here to stay. Organizations should be looking at their consumer touchpoints and seeing what opportunities exist for moving to contactless experiences. The check-in experience, telehealth options, paperless billing/eStatements, online and mobile payment options, and electronic communications (emails and text messages) are a few of the ways organizations can deliver a consumer experience that meets consumers' new expectations. Contactless touchpoints are an impactful way for organizations to build trust with their consumers."

Jeff can discuss many topics related to the latest healthcare trends and regulations and innovations impacting the healthcare payments landscape, issues happening in healthcare payments including the new expectations of consumers, the increasing risks associated with security and compliance and what the latest political debate really means for providers, payers and consumers. Jeff is the host of the podcast Payment Matters, where he talks to industry experts and thought leaders on the aforementioned topics.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffblin

Website: https://www.instamed.com

Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

Machine learning for healthcare

Greg Jones

Chief Technology Officer

MobileSmith Health

"A challenge that healthcare leaders are running into is getting businesses to understand and embrace how AI/ML can be used for their products/services. Machine learning is talked about today as if everyone knows what is really is. It reminds me of how 'data' was talked about in the '90s, 'analytics' in the '00s, 'cloud' in the '10s'. The challenge is to ensure business leaders understand the change a company will introduce when AI/ML is introduced. This may include new product features, knowledge required by staff, and new staff positions. To address this challenge, start with a feasibility study (data availability, model reliability, costs, product value, supportability, governance issues). This may be performed by knowledgeable staff or consultants. This will help communicate at a business level what is means to introduce machine learning into the company or into a product. This can also help start the governance process to ensure expected outcomes match real outcomes."

Greg spearheads technology innovation in the design of MobileSmith's suite of mobile solutions. This includes the use of emerging technologies and IT best practices to not only develop the highest quality mobile apps, but to support the seamless integration with partnering technologies.

He was previously Chief Technology Officer for N.C. Department of Crime Control and Public Safety, providing nationally award-winning services for citizens, law enforcement and first responder support. Greg has more than 20 years of experience designing and leading large enterprise developments for various industries including biotech, finance, state and federal government, ecommerce and manufacturing. He holds a BSEE from the University of Nebraska and is a US Navy Submarine Veteran.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-jones-00685b

Website: https://www.mobilesmith.com

Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

Cybersecurity in healthcare

Lee Barrett

Executive Director, CEO

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC)

"Today's cybercriminal has evolved into a dangerous entity, capable of bringing an organization's enterprise and business operation to a halt, compounded by long-term financial and credibility/reputational hardships. At a bare minimum, hospitals and health systems should have sufficient rigor and meet industry standards for adhering to HIPAA requirements, mitigating cybersecurity risks, and assuring that all portal and exchange connection points are secured – this includes taking a hard look at medical devices and BYOD protocols within their security frameworks as they present a whole set of data security challenges in this COVID-19 world. The failure to do so can bring devastating consequences."

Lee works on key HIT industry initiatives that lay the foundation for health information technology and speaks nationally regarding security, privacy, ransomware and cybersecurity risk management/assessment and mitigation strategies, tactics and best practices. He is a member of both the Executive Steering Committee for the ONC Payer + Provider FAST FHIR Task Force and the HHS Cybersecurity Task Force (405d), and Chair of the National Trust Network Data Sharing and Cybersecurity Task Group.

Barrett continues to work on key HIT industry initiatives that lay the foundation for health information technology – including support and implementation of key healthcare legislative mandates. He was appointed by Dr. Donald Rucker, National Coordinator of the ONC, as FAST co-lead of the Testing & Certification Tiger Team and as a Member of the Executive Committee. Barrett currently serves as a member of the HHS 405(d) Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA), the Healthcare Sector Cybersecurity Council (HSCC), the eHi Leadership Council and co-chairs the Sequoia Interoperability Matters Leadership Council. He is also a member of the Sequoia Project Board, the Safe Identity Board and the Discover Alliance Board and speaks nationally regarding security, privacy, ransomware and cybersecurity risk management/assessment and mitigation strategies, tactics and best practices.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/leebarrett

Website: https://www.ehnac.org

Media contact: Ashton Wilkes, ashton@andersoni.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

Private Funds CFO Reporter, PEI Media (NY)

(NY) Deputy Editor, IAM (US)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

7 Environmental News Sites to Inspire You on Earth Day. On April 22, we'll celebrate Earth Day 2021 and its theme "Restore Our Earth." According to EarthDay.org, the theme "focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world's ecosystems.".

Blog Profiles: recycling Blogs. Every week we highlight blogs focusing on a specific topic. This week is all about stress management.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Source: ProfNet

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-for-april-9-2021-301266149.html

SOURCE ProfNet