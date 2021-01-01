ProfNet Expert Alerts for December 31, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

Economic Recovery and Stimulus

CEO Fraud/Phishing

How Skills Testing Can Boost Diversity and ROI

Americans Are Missing This Key to Financial Wellness

Train Your Brain to Manage Stress

In the Spotlight? Avoid the Pitfall of Ego Depletion.

What to Do When You're Facing a True Financial Emergency

Hardworking Hero Dogs Find Safety, Solace With Former Handlers

3 Tips to Reduce Volatility and Cultivate Calm

2 Ways to Serve the Media What They Need Most Right Now

AI in Healthcare

Trends in Venture Capital and Healthcare

Digital Learning and Training

Opportunity Zone Investing

Economic Recovery and Stimulus

Nathaniel Cline

Professor, Economics

University of Redlands

"Further recovery absolutely requires further stimulus at this point. The unemployment insurance expansions were wildly successful and should be restored. State and local budgets need federal support to avoid cuts to essential services, but also to avoid being a drag on spending recovery. We should not forget that the slow growth after 2008 was in no small part due to state and local government austerity," Cline says. "The second point is that we are indeed experiencing a two-speed recovery as many people have pointed out, but there are some unique features as compared to previous recoveries. In particular, we are not seeing parents of children return to work, and service sectors like education and health (which are usually resilient) are shedding jobs. So in addition to the usual two-speed recovery (in which workers from minority groups and low-income workers fall behind), we are leaving behind teachers and nurses. Point three, going forward, the speed of the recovery is, as always."

Dr. Nathaniel Cline can speak to a broad scope of economic topics, including the economic recovery, debate over unemployment compensation, the recession, and the healthcare vs. economy debate. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and is a recognized expert on economic history, the U.S. and international macroeconomics, Bitcoin, Brexit, and international finance.

Website: www.redlands.edu

Media contact: Jennifer Dobbs, jennifer_dobbs@redlands.edu

CEO Fraud/Phishing

Steve Tcherchian

CISO

XYPRO Technology Corporation

"Phishing is the most common method for hackers to steal information from a small business. Phishing is nothing more than sending a "fake email" that appears legitimate to an unsuspecting recipient to get them to either click a link, respond with information or perform an action – like purchase a gift card or wire money to a hacker's bank account. Business Email Compromise, or "CEO Fraud" is the latest popular scam targeting small business. It involves impersonating the CEO to fool employees into performing unauthorized tasks. If you receive an urgent email from your boss, wouldn't you want to take action right away? Right! Hackers know this and take advantage of it."

He is Chief Information Security Officer at XYPRO, a leading cybersecurity analytics company. He is on the ISSA CISO Advisory Board, the NonStop Under 40 executive board and is part of the ANSI X9 Security Standards Committee. He is a regular contributor to and presenter at the EC-Council. With almost 20 years in the cybersecurity field, Steve is responsible for strategy, innovation and development of XYPRO's security product line as well as overseeing XYPRO's risk, compliance and security to ensure the best experience to customers in the Mission-Critical computing marketplace. The company has 35 years of knowledge, experience and success providing HPE NonStop information systems security, risk management, compliance and database management solutions and services. Steve is often quoted in major media on cybersecurity issues and events. https://twitter.com/XYPROTechnology

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevetcherchian

Website: www.xypro.com

Media contact: Frank Tortorici, frank@marketingmaven.com

How Skills Testing Can Boost Diversity and ROI

Ken Crowell

Founder, CEO

EmployTest

"When it comes to removing bias from hiring, many tools are available to employers. Technology can be leveraged to remove any data from an application that may skew for or against a job seeker. Once applicants are screened, pre-employment testing can boost diversity hiring goals by focusing on skills alone."

Ken Crowell is Founder and CEO of EmployTest, a pre-employment testing platform that's helped more than 7,000 corporate and government organizations across the US and globally to remotely pre-screen applicants for the best hiring choices. EmployTest administers more than 60,000 tests to job applicants each year. Learn more at www.employtest.com.

Online Press Kit: www.employtest.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.employtest.com

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Americans Are Missing This Key to Financial Wellness

Stephanie Mackara

Author, finance expert, JD, CDFA

Stephanie Mackara

"Many people think of money in terms of what they don't have, and the idea creates fear inside of them — so much so that they may oversave or overspend. Turning this on its head and thinking about it through the eyes of freedom, possibility, opportunity, and abundance will fuel a positive relationship with money."

Stephanie W. Mackara, JD, CDFA™, is President & Principal Wealth Advisor of Charleston Investment Advisors, LLC. A financial socialization expert, Stephanie is a wife, mother, and author of the new book "Money Minded Families." She teaches people that financial wellness begins with your mindset, not your bank account. Learn more at www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com.

Online Press Kit: www.stephaniemackara.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.moneymindedfamilies.org and www.charlestoninvestmentadvisors.com

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

Train Your Brain to Manage Stress

Joey Klein

International Corporate Transformation Expert

Conscious Transformation

"When we begin to step out of fear and align ourselves with love, we engage the most evolved portion of our brain, the prefrontal cortex, which gives us access to states of peace, love, and joy."

International Corporate Transformation Expert Joey Klein is an internationally known personal transformation expert, world champion martial artist, business CEO, and author of the book "The Inner Matrix: A Guide to Transforming Your Life and Awakening Your Spirit." He travels the world teaching his technique of Conscious Transformation to support people in living healthy, happy, and more fulfilling lives. Learn more at www.JoeyKlein.com, www.conscioustransformation.com and www.theinnermatrix.com.

Online Press Kit: www.JoeyKlein.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.JoeyKlein.com, www.conscioustransformation.com and www.theinnermatrix.com.

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

In the Spotlight? Avoid the Pitfall of Ego Depletion.

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc.

Founder, evidence-based psychology coach

Powerhouse Coaching

"When people are trying to hold the pressure of self-presentation — trying to have a perfect reputation and do everything in a way that's above reproach — it's one of the most exhausting things we can do. And there's a limited time that people can actually hold it all together before they blow out and do something unexpected because the willpower it all requires becomes depleted."

Katherine Hosie, M.Sc. is one of only three coaches in the United States qualified to offer her clients master's-level evidence-based coaching psychology from the University of Sydney, which leads the world in this arena. She partners with successful leaders in reinjecting meaning, authenticity, and sustainability into how they lead their organizations, including learning complex adaptive leadership approaches required for our changing world. Visit www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com.

Online Press Kit: www.katherinehosie.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.Powerhouse-Coaching.com

Media contact: Klaudia Simon, ibookinterviews@gmail.com

What to Do When You're Facing a True Financial Emergency

Ken Honda

Author

Ken Honda

"The truth is that although you cannot perceive them at the moment, there are many opportunities for help that exist around you. Your panic acts like a blindfold that narrows your focus down to almost nothing. In the heat of the moment, we truly believe that there are no opportunities or solutions available because we can't see them. … The belief that no opportunities exist is just that — a belief. If you look for proof that it's true, that is exactly what you will find. Instead, focus on the positive, reassuring hope that there are solutions out there, and begin to open yourself up for guidance and possibilities you haven't thought of yet."

Money and happiness expert Ken Honda is a best-selling self-development author in Japan, with book sales surpassing seven million copies since 2001. His latest book is called "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace With Your Money" (June 4, 2019, Simon & Schuster). Ken studied law at Waseda University in Tokyo and entered the Japanese workforce as a business consultant and investor. Ken's financial expertise comes from owning and managing several businesses, including an accounting company, a management consulting firm, and a venture capital corporation. His writings bridge the topics of finance and self-help, focusing on creating and generating personal wealth and happiness through deeper self-honesty. Ken provides ongoing support through mentoring programs, business seminars, therapeutic workshops, and correspondence courses. Ken is the first person from Japan to be voted into the Transformational Leadership Council, a group of personal and professional development leaders. He is fluent in Japanese and English; lived in Boston, Massachusetts for two years; and currently resides in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at KenHonda.com.

Online Press Kit: www.KenHonda.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.KenHonda.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Hardworking Hero Dogs Find Safety, Solace With Former Handlers

Kristen Maurer

President

Mission K9 Rescue

"They put themselves on the front lines — the dogs and the handlers[.] … When you're there and you see it for yourself, even one time, you understand. These dogs get so excited, and the handlers are so excited, and the smile on the handler's face says it all."

Kristen Maurer is the president of Mission K9 Rescue, an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs. Since 2013, the group has provided a wide array of services to working dogs in an effort to offer them a comfortable and peaceful retirement. Mission K9 focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. Their work has been featured numerous times in the national media, including appearances on "America with Eric Bolling" and "Pit Bulls & Parolees." Learn more at www.MissionK9Rescue.org.

Online Press Kit: www.MissionK9Rescue.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.MissionK9Rescue.org

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

3 Tips to Reduce Volatility and Cultivate Calm

Anne Ockene Boudreau

Author

Anne Ockene Boudreau

"1) Don't Assume People Are Your Enemy: Despite the volatility in our current climate, making assumptions about another person's intentions is never a wise position to take. Rather than reacting with anger or irritation, accept another's point of view and agree to disagree. This will cut through unnecessary strain.

2) Find a Common Ground: With all of the raw divisiveness in the air, rather than recycling sensitive topics with others, establish a level playing field for communication that is based on something you both enjoy or love, whether it is a hobby, sports, music, or other area of common interest. This will mitigate strain and foster commonality and mutual respect.

3) Be the Person to Diminish the Acrimony: It is always wise to take the path of least resistance when it comes to areas of strife. Rather than responding to comments with equal or greater insults, be the person to quell challenging conversations and differences of opinion. It is sensible to silence potentially volatile conversations before they become heated by regulating your own emotions and approaching others with a cool head."

Anne Ockene Boudreau is an inspirational author, coach, and executive who is devoted to helping others develop healthy self-worth. In her new book, "A Human Mosaic: Heal, Renew & Develop Self-Worth," she reveals how self-worth is a critical element for sustainable personal change. Learn more at www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com.

Online Press Kit: www.anneoboudreau.onlinepresskit247.com

Website: www.LanguageOfSelfWorth.com

Contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

2 Ways to Serve the Media What They Need Most Right Now

Drew Gerber

CEO

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

"What we're finding is that a lot of media have actually been furloughed. So the ones that are still working are very overwhelmed, and they're working with a very limited crew. This can be a great opportunity for you as long as you're coming from a place of service. If you're really looking to see how you can make the jobs of these overwhelmed journalists and media easier, that is what's winning the day now. You want to be thinking about, 'What can I provide them? What do they need for this story?' And give them everything they need, all in one place — preferably in an online press kit. … Next, make sure that you do your homework so you're pitching targeted media the right kind of content. That's really important. If you're pitching the media and it's not their beat and it's not what they cover, it's noise for them. So do your homework. Take the extra steps to know that the media you're pitching is, one, a really good fit for you, and two, that you're delivering content that really serves the media."

Drew Gerber, "Nomad CEO" of Wasabi Publicity, is on a mission to change global conversations and challenge industry conventions. He lives to spark "aha" moments, helping people discover new ways of thinking to create positive change. Recognized by PR Week and Good Morning America for its innovative business practices, Wasabi Publicity helps clients expand their impact through top media. A member of Forbes Agency Council, Drew is author of "Destination Aha! Becoming Unstuck in Life and Business." He lives in Budapest, Hungary, and Serbia, where he started an IT training center and employs locals as part of Wasabi's international team. Find Drew at www.WasabiPublicity.com and www.DestinationAha.com.

Online Press Kit: www.DrewGerber.onlinepresskit247.com

Websites: www.WasabiPublicity.com, www.DestinationAha.com, and www.PitchRate.com

Contact: Michelle Tennant, michelle@wasabipublicity.com

AI in Healthcare

Ray Costantini, MD

Co-founder and CEO

"The pandemic has provoked a monumental shift in the care delivery and patient-provider experience. There's no turning back. But a digital front door that leads to nowhere creates more problems than it solves. What providers really need is an automated point of entry that can help them treat everyone more effectively, and more efficiently, while lifting the burden that's been put on the doctors."

As a physician and a seasoned entrepreneur, Dr. Costantini can offer insights with regards to AI in healthcare, specifically: The role of artificial intelligence in managing the coronavirus pandemic, specifically with regards to improving care delivery through automated digital health tools Non-video telehealth movement to fill the gap in traditional video telehealth The future of primary healthcare -- how do we fix it? What's in store over the next 12-18 months? Extending care beyond the "digital front door" and establishing effective care pathways.

Prior to Bright.md, Dr. Costantini founded three successful companies and is a national speaker and author on healthcare innovation, telehealth, and patient engagement.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rcost

Website: https://bright.md

Media contact: Theresa Maloney, theresa@cogentacom.com

Trends in Venture Capital and Healthcare

Garheng Kong

Founder and Managing Partner

HealthQuest Capital

"Technological innovations play a significant role in this transformative process – from improving patient care and safety, to driving down costs, reducing complexity and speeding delivery. We are investing in the companies that are enabling great change in the practice of modern healthcare."

Garheng can discuss trends in venture capital and healthcare such as: Moving medicine from the hospital to the doctor's office and into the home; Advancing precision medicine; Enabling remote monitoring; and Leading the consumerization of medicine.

Garheng serves on the board of LabCorp (LH), Alimera Sciences (ALIM), StrongBridge (SBBP), Be The Match, the Duke University Medical Center, SEBIO, Corporate Chaplains of America and advises numerous industry groups such as IDEO and Lam Research. Garheng is an Aspen Institute Health Innovators Fellow. Garheng received undergraduate degrees in both Chemical Engineering and Biological Sciences from Stanford University, while on an athletic scholarship. He then earned an MD, PhD and MBA from Duke University, graduating #1 in his class in each instance.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/garhengkong

Website: https://www.healthquestcapital.com

Media contact: Theresa Maloney, theresa@cogentacom.com

Digital Learning and Training

Jeff Carr

CEO

Inkling

"Now, more than ever, businesses are re-imagining the way they approach training, and are adopting new digital learning platforms that give their employees the flexibility to learn in ways that best fit their needs and schedules."

Jeff can speak to learning and development, workforce training, digital/mobile learning, human capital management (HCM), diversity & inclusion, and enterprise software.

Jeff is a regular contributor to Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/search/?q=Jeff%20Carr#2aefd2c6279f)

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jefftcarr

Website: www.inkling.com

Media contact: Theresa Maloney, theresa@cogentacom.com

Opportunity Zone Investing

Erik Hayden

Founder & Managing Partner

Urban Catalyst

"Opportunity zones are the key to activating communities. As our nation's priorities change, investors are shifting focus, seeking to put their money to work in vehicles that offer more stability than stocks and less hassle than rental properties."

Erik can speak to the benefits of opportunity zone (OZ) investing and what both OZ investors and developers should consider to be successful, including: Why location matters in OZ investing and what to look for in an OZ under development, including local government support; why community-focused developers with deep local experience are so important when it comes to getting projects permitted and over the finish line; why community-focused development must take into account the community's needs and how to do so; and how to keep projects on track in trying times.

Erik is responsible for developing more than $3.5B in real estate projects, including over 2,300 residential units in the California Bay Area. He has experience in acquisition, contract negotiation, due diligence, risk assessment, financing, construction, and disposition of multifamily, single family and large mixed-use and master planned developments. Erik maintains relationships with a broad network of property owners, enabling him to identify and acquire prime investments. He also has expertise navigating projects through the entitlement process by working with elected officials, community groups, and political organizations to gain support and get projects approved.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/erikhayden

Website: www.urbancatalyst.com

Media contact: Theresa Maloney, theresa@cogentacom.com

