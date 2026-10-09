09.10.2026 14:22:26

Profound Medical, Telix Pharma Sign Co-Education Deal To Advance PSMA-Informed Prostate Care

(RTTNews) - Friday, Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) announced a co-education agreement to educate physicians and prostate cancer centers on the complementary roles of Telix's PSMA-PET molecular imaging technologies and Profound's MRI-guided TULSA-PRO.

The collaboration is intended to increase physician awareness of PSMA-informed treatment pathways, support appropriate patient selection and treatment planning, and expand access to the TULSA Procedure.

"Over time, we also believe the incorporation of Telix's PSMA-PET capabilities within TULSA-PRO centers could strengthen their clinical and economic value proposition, including by supporting more informed treatment decisions and potentially enhancing return on investment," said Profound CEO Arun Menawat.

In pre-market hours, PROF was trading at $6.81, down 1.51 percent, and TLX closed trading at $11.01, down 0.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

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