ProFrac Posts Attributable Profit Of About $41 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to the company was $40.9 million compared to break even in the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $116.0 million up from $5.1 million in the prior year.

The latest quarter results included the consolidation of Flotek results which contributed $15.9 million in revenue excluding intercompany eliminations.

Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, net income for the latest quarter was $123.8 million.

Revenues for the fourth quarter grew to $794.1 million from $248.0 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com