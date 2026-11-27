Profusa Aktie
WKN DE: A41AL0 / ISIN: US74319X1081
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27.11.2026 19:33:09
Profusa Stock Gains 5% On 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) shares are up 5.05 percent, gaining $0.1153 to $2.3881 on Friday. The gains come after the digital health company implemented a one-for-eight reverse stock split.
Profusa is currently trading at $2.3881, compared with the previous close of $2.2728 on the Nasdaq. The stock has fluctuated between $2.3294 and $2.8700 during the session. Trading volume stands at approximately 155,261 shares, compared with its average volume of 345,189 shares.
The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $2.1160 to $12,131.9756. The reverse split took effect on November 27, 2026, with the company's shares beginning trading on a post-split basis under the existing PFSA ticker. The move reduces the number of outstanding common shares from approximately 6.28 million to 785,612. Following the reverse stock split, the company will retain its 601 million authorized common shares, while fractional shares resulting from the consolidation will be settled through cash payments.
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