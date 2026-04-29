Aarons Holdings Company Aktie
WKN DE: A2QKD7 / ISIN: US74319R1014
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29.04.2026 13:36:59
PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $36.05 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $34.72 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.
Excluding items, PROG Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.77 million or $1.24 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $742.67 million from $668.43 million last year.
PROG Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $36.05 Mln. vs. $34.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $742.67 Mln vs. $668.43 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.68 To $ 4.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.000 B To $ 3.100 B
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