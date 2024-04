Progress in AI requires thinking beyond LLMs

We need to have a frank conversation about large language models (LLMs). At their core, LLMs are nothing more than sophisticated memorization machines, capable of reasonable-sounding statements, but unable to understand fundamental truth. Importantly and despite the fervent hopes of many, they are far from delivering or even prefiguring artificial general intelligence (AGI). The hype surrounding LLMs has reached stratospheric levels, fostering a misguided belief in their potential as AGI precursors.We find ourselves at a critical juncture where the erroneous linkage between LLMs and AGI threatens to slow down—not accelerate—genuine progress in artificial intelligence. The clamor for LLMs to evolve into AGI solutions epitomizes tunnel vision at its finest. Consider the vast investments poured into training ever-larger models, yielding only marginal improvements in tasks that are not text-based. Let’s face it: LLMs are not learning how to do mathematics. Their forte lies in tackling statistical text tasks with finesse. It’s imperative that we recalibrate expectations and acknowledge that although LLMs excel in certain domains, they fall short in others.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel