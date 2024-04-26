26.04.2024 08:00:00

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 19 April – 25 April 2024

Progress on ABN Amro share buyback programme 19 April – 25 April 2024

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.

During the week of 19 April 2024 up to and including 25 April 2024 a total of 3,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €15.72 for a total amount of €47,170,980.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €452,072,460 representing 90.41% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press OfficeABN AMRO Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.cominvestorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900+31 20 6282282

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ABN Amromehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ABN Amromehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ABN Amro 15,18 -4,35% ABN Amro

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen