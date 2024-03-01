|
01.03.2024 08:00:00
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 23 – 29 February 2024
Progress on ABN Amro share buyback programme 23 – 29 February 2024
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.
During the week of 23 February 2024 up to and including 29 February 2024 a total of 3,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €14.75 for a total amount of €44,243,640.00.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €97,206,300.00 representing 19.44% of the overall share buyback programme.
|ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900
|ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
