03.03.2023 08:00:00

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 February – 2 March 2023

Progress on ABN Amro share buyback programme 24 February –  2 March 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 24 February 2023 up to and including 2 March 2023 a total of 3,992,590 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 16.59 for a total amount of EUR 66,237,098.44.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 210,071,065.36 representing 42.01% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

