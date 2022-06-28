Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 22:21:07

Progress Software Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.11 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $13.56 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $45.89 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $148.75 million from $122.49 million last year.

Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.11 Mln. vs. $13.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $148.75 Mln vs. $122.49 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.96 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $147 - $150 Mln Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $4.05 - $4.11 Full year revenue guidance: $609 - $617 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Progress Software Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Progress Software Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Progress Software Corp. 46,80 0,00% Progress Software Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Börsen folgen heute der negativen Tendenz der US-Märkte und verlieren an Boden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen