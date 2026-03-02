Progress with Hautalampi: FinnCobalt publishes first Sustainability Report as the battery mineral project keeps moving towards production



EQS-Media / 02.03.2026 / 08:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 2 March 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that FinnCobalt Oy (“FinnCobalt”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Eurobattery Minerals AB, has published its first Sustainability Report for the Hautalampi project in North Karelia, Finland. At the same time, the company has fully renewed the “Environment and Responsibility” section of its website to improve transparency and accessibility.

The 2025 Sustainability Report outlines how responsible mining is integrated into all aspects of the Hautalampi project. Built around three pillars — environment, people, and community — the report describes environmental monitoring, biodiversity protection, water stewardship, health and safety practices, local cooperation, and governance standards. The work is aligned with the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) framework.

“We want to demonstrate clearly and transparently how responsible mining is implemented in practice,” says Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director of FinnCobalt. “For us, sustainability is not a separate initiative — it is the foundation of how we develop the Hautalampi project and engage with the local community.”

Key highlights from 2025 include zero workplace accidents, comprehensive groundwater monitoring supported by a three-dimensional groundwater model, an updated Natura 2000 assessment for Lake Sysmäjärvi, aquatic ecosystem surveys in the Ruutunjoki River, and active community engagement through regular public meetings. The report also details progress on reducing the project’s future carbon footprint, including preparations for CO2-free energy and a fully electrified mining fleet.

“The publication of this Sustainability Report marks another important step forward for the Hautalampi project,” says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. “We are making steady, tangible progress — from environmental approvals and groundwater modelling to community engagement and carbon reduction planning. Each milestone brings us closer to production and reinforces our position as a credible European source of responsibly produced battery minerals. This is a project that is moving forward, and we are building it the right way.”

In parallel, FinnCobalt has fully redesigned the “Environment and Responsibility” section of its website. Previously limited to technical documentation in Finnish, the section now offers clear, bilingual content covering environmental monitoring results, occupational health and safety, community engagement activities, and the company’s participation in the TSM Finland mining responsibility system.

FinnCobalt’s sustainability program is aligned with the TSM protocol and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Throughout 2026, the company will continue to refine its action plans, with priorities including CO2 emissions reduction, water management, biodiversity protection, and strengthened community dialogue.

The FinnCobalt Sustainability Report 2025 can be read here: https://www.finncobalt.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/FinnCobalt-ESG-REPORT-2025.pdf

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

