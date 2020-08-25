Progressive Dental Marketing and NDX® nSequence Host Webinar, "The Essentials for Qualifying and Closing Full Arch Cases Amidst the Pandemic"

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two industry leaders, Progressive Dental Marketing and NDX® nSequence partner to provide a webinar for dentists across the nation amid the COVID-19 crisis. This webinar, "The Essentials for Qualifying and Closing Full Arch Cases Amidst the Pandemic" is complimentary and will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Over the past few months, the dental industry has significant and never-before-seen changes. Progressive Dental Marketing has observed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on countless communities and dental practices across the country, seeing some practices struggle while others thrive. With some clients currently averaging over 20 full arch dental implant cases each month, Progressive Dental Marketing's President and CEO Bart Knellinger will offer guidance on how implant dentists, especially those with guided implant technology like nSequence, can do the same.

During the webinar, doctors and their staff will learn the following:



How to capitalize on the reduction in competition

How to quickly triage leads over the phone and with the treatment coordinator, ensuring time spent by the doctor is with the patients that can pay for treatment

How to shorten the treatment planning process to increase the number of full arch sales made each week

How to create bundles to show value and convert price shoppers

Progressive Dental Marketing has over a decade of experience partnering with some of the largest dental implant centers in the country. Whether an implant center specialized in full mouth cases or a practice just starting to offer implant solutions, Progressive Dental Marketing has tailored guidance that is proven to grow single to full arch dental implant production.

A full-service dental advertising agency, Progressive Dental Marketing offers award-winning tactics ranging from dental website design and digital marketing to videography and radio advertisements. However, an area they find practices need help with the most is in treatment conversion. As a result, they founded dental continuing education courses like Catalyst and The Closing Institute to unite an entire practice around one goal and close large cases with ease. During the upcoming webinar, Knellinger will review segments of the coursework offered in The Closing Institute, a dental sales training program with hands-on boot camps, one-on-one trainings, and monthly calls designed to turn treatment coordinators into closers.

Those interested in attending this online event can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c3ziR1j8RKGzQQFEBpQJ_w to register. To schedule a complimentary dental marketing analysis with a practice growth consultant on the Progressive Dental Marketing team call 727-286-6211.

About Progressive Dental Marketing

Progressive Dental Marketing (PDM) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and practice growth for dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, a continuing education continuum, advertising and more. PDM has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and has ranked on the Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in America every year since 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental Marketing please visit http://www.progressivedentalmarketing.com or call 727-286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.

