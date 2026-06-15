Progressive Aktie

Progressive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865496 / ISIN: US7433151039

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15.06.2026 08:30:00

Progressive Keeps Beating the Insurance Industry at Its Own Game. Can It Last?

Property and casualty (P&C) insurer Progressive (NYSE: PGR) continued to knock it out of the park in the first quarter. So, then, why has it underperformed other insurance stocks? For instance, while Progressive shares are down over 23% in the last 12 months, Allstate shares are up nearly 12%.While revenue and earnings growth has continued, it has slowed in recent quarters. There are also lingering concerns that a softening insurance market with increased competition, relaxed underwriting standards, and lower premiums, will eventually affect quarterly results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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