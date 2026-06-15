Progressive Aktie
WKN: 865496 / ISIN: US7433151039
|
15.06.2026 08:30:00
Progressive Keeps Beating the Insurance Industry at Its Own Game. Can It Last?
Property and casualty (P&C) insurer Progressive (NYSE: PGR) continued to knock it out of the park in the first quarter. So, then, why has it underperformed other insurance stocks? For instance, while Progressive shares are down over 23% in the last 12 months, Allstate shares are up nearly 12%.While revenue and earnings growth has continued, it has slowed in recent quarters. There are also lingering concerns that a softening insurance market with increased competition, relaxed underwriting standards, and lower premiums, will eventually affect quarterly results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Progressive Corp.
|
11.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Progressive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Progressive von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Progressive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Progressive-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Progressive-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Progressive von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert Progressive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Progressive-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Progressive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Progressive-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)