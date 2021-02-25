Progressive Planet Announces Issuance of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has granted 4,150,000 stock options.

The stock options include 3 million options issued to directors, officers, and insiders, exercisable at $0.39 per share for 3 years. In addition, 1,150,000 options were issued to consultants and advisers, exercisable at $0.39 for a period of 2 years. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

