Progressive Prices $1.5 Bln Senior Notes Offering At 99.987% And 99.676% Of Par

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR), an insurance holding company, on Monday, priced a $1.5 billion senior notes offering in an underwritten public offering.

The offering includes $500 million of 4.60% senior notes due 2031, priced at 99.987% of par, and $1 billion of 5.15% senior notes due 2036, priced at 99.676% of par.

The company is issuing the notes under an effective shelf registration statement filed in May 2024.

On Monday, the Progressive Corp. closed trading 0.44% lesser at $205.10 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock further traded 0.51% lesser at $204.05.