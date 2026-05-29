Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
|
29.05.2026 04:12:31
Progressive vs. Lemonade: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The insurance landscape in 2026 presents a stark choice between a battle-tested industry titan and a digital-first challenger. Deciding between Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) requires balancing established stability against aggressive technological expansion.Progressive operates as a dominant force in the property and casualty market, using decades of data to price risk with precision. Lemonade attempts to disrupt this model by using automated bots to streamline the customer experience and lower administrative costs.Progressive provides a wide range of coverage, including auto, home, and business insurance, to millions of customers across the United States. A notable portion of its Commercial Lines business comes from Uber Technologies subsidiaries, which accounted for approximately 14% of net premiums written in this segment in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a loss of this partnership could impact geographic coverage.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
|
18.02.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lemonade präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.26
|Lemonade turns self-driving cars from threat to opportunity (Financial Times)