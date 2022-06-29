|
29.06.2022 12:45:00
Progressive's Investments Have Lost $1 Billion: Should Investors Be Concerned?
This year has been challenging for the stock market, as inflation reached its highest level in four decades. The Federal Reserve intends to bring it down by raising interest rates, and it recently increased its target interest rate the most since 1994. Interest rates impact every aspect of the economy. One company feeling the effects is the insurance giant Progressive (NYSE: PGR). The company recently announced its May earnings, and investors learned that it lost nearly $1 billion on its investment portfolio. Here's what you should know about Progressive's investments and what it means for the business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!