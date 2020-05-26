Prohibition Craft Spirits Launches NULU Straight Bourbon on Memorial Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prohibition Craft Spirits, or PCS Distilling Company, launches its newest spirit, NULU Straight Bourbon Single Barrel, on Memorial Day, May 25th. NULU Straight Bourbon is the fifth spirit brand in the PCS family of spirits.

Bottled at cask strength, the new NULU Straight Bourbon is unfiltered and single barrel. "That means you get to taste exactly what comes out of the barrel and it's not easy to find that feature on the shelf," says Harrison Hyden, Master Distiller with Prohibition Craft Spirits. While there are always experimental batches and new things to offer at the bar and gift shop, the NULU Straight Bourbon completes and compliments the set.

Prohibition Craft Spirits began with the dream to take people on a journey through history. "We want to give everyone the knowledge and history of how liquor has shaped the world and our country," says Hyden. "Each one of our spirits are a part of this history and we show why they have become what they are from 200 years of American history."

When branding the NULU Bourbon, the two things PCS set out to do was to educate the public about prohibition and show off the city's roots. "Our labels are all named after local neighborhoods and we want to show our pride in our city and how it has really been a part of prohibition," says Hyden. The NULU products are considered the company's signature brand, which is why, according to Prohibition Craft Spirits Founder and President Keith Hazelbaker, "It was only natural to use NULU."

Along with other bars and restaurants, Prohibition Craft Spirits has had to face unique challenges over the past couple of months. While they have been selling more sales by the bottle with special gift shop hours, they had to close the tour, bar, and event hall. Adapting to the 'new normal,' PCS introduced their own line of hand sanitizer by re-purposing one of their stills to make bulk sanitizer. "We really wanted to get our hand sanitizer out to the public out of necessity. It is important for everyone to be healthy, and we want to make sure we are a part of the solution," says Hyden. Prohibition Craft Spirits' hand sanitizer is priced at cost because of the importance it serves in the community's well-being.

Set to reopen during Phase 3 of Kentucky's 'Healthy at Work' schedule currently set for July, Prohibition Craft Spirits is looking forward to being able to open the rest of the facility back up. "We feel good [about being able] to keep our patrons safe and comfortable when that happens," says Hazelbaker. While changing the tour to include more history and give people more exciting things to enjoy, Hyden says, "...everyone just wants to get back to work and showcase our new bourbon!"

NULU Straight Bourbon Single Barrel will be available for purchase in the PCS gift shop and bar, as well as at any of the 4 Total Wine locations throughout Kentucky, with plans to release it to smaller liquor stores over the next few weeks. Soon, PCS will be selling products on their website and are optimistic that this will help with sales at their gift shop. "It has been a long time coming and we are excited to see how the public reacts to its release," says Hazelbaker.

