Project Associates makes a number of senior hires as expansion accelerates

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic advisory firm Project Associates today announces a number of senior hires as it continues to expand rapidly, following a change in leadership in early 2021. The London-headquartered company, which has offices in Washington DC, New York, Paris, Berlin and Brussels, is also opening a new regional hub in Nairobi.

Among the recruits made in late 2021 are Mark Medish, who has joined the Board of Project Associates USA, Inc. and will lead US operations as Vice Chair. Over a distinguished career in Washington, Medish served at The White House as Special Assistant to the President, as Senior Director on the National Security Council, and at the U.S. Treasury as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs.

"I am thrilled to be joining the global team at PA," said Mark Medish. "I believe our firm has a uniquely valuable set of strategic offerings for clients dealing with the increasingly complex business, media and policy environments in individual markets and across borders."

Also joining the senior management team are Tom Bell, who will lead company's corporate and private client work and was previously on the board of MSL UK, where he led the PR and reputation practice; Erhan Ercin, who will lead the Brussels office having served in various diplomatic roles, including UN and EU sponsored talks in the Cypriot debate; and Ryan Loeffen-Gallagher, who re-joins Project Associates to lead Middle East and Asia operations, following a number of years advising the UAE Foreign Ministry in Abu Dhabi.

Another key appointment for PA's expansion into Africa is Samuel Mwale, joining as an Associate, who served in several senior positions in the Government of Kenya, including Economic Secretary to the Presidency at State House and Principal Administrative Secretary & Assistant Secretary to the Cabinet. From his base in the US, Samuel will bring his vast experience in advising and managing both private and public sector institutions to PA's growing client-base in America and Africa. Project Associates' Africa operations will be led by Danielle Morland, who has re-located to Nairobi, and joins the Senior Management Team.

Founded by David Rigg in 1997, Project Associates has over two decades' experience as a trusted advisor to governments, CEOs, and other high-profile individuals. In early 2021 it underwent a significant change in leadership with the promotion of Rob Worthington, an equity partner, to Chief Executive Officer. Founder David Rigg remains a major shareholder and continues in the role of Executive Chair.

David Rigg commented: "These are significant developments for the business and I am delighted with Rob's appointment as CEO, as well as the arrival of very senior individuals who will further reinforce an already strong and talented global team. As we approach our 25th anniversary later this year I have every confidence that the business will continue to grow substantially."

Over the past 12 months, the company has been expanding in terms of both personnel and geography, as it builds towards ambitious new growth targets. As well as opening an office in Nairobi, Project Associates is hiring at every level across its existing offices, and has dramatically expanded its talented associate network of senior advisors around the world.

The company will continue to focus on its core consulting practices – communications, political counsel, and strategy – however, it has also introduced new capabilities in technology, finance and ESG.

Rob Worthington, CEO, commented: "These hires mark a transformative moment in PA's history as we definitively evolve from boutique consultancy to global player. The experience and networks we now have at our disposal, combined with our ever-expanding international footprint, put us in a strong position to compete for business at every level in all corners of the globe. This is only the beginning of the first phase; I am very excited about what this team can achieve."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project-associates-makes-a-number-of-senior-hires-as-expansion-accelerates-301473833.html

SOURCE Project Associates