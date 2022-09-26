|
Project company Laxxon Medical achieves major milestone
Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) is pleased to announce that its project company Laxxon Medical has been issued U.S. Patent 11,419,824 B2 for the controlled administration of one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients within a drug delivery system via oral dosage forms by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The patent covers the sequential release of at least two active pharmaceutical ingredients within a drug delivery system through 3D printing. Multi-drug medications and 3D printing are fierce emerging players in the pharmaceutical industry. These new technologies are pushing the boundaries of medicine and defining the next generation of healthcare; individualized and customized medicines are playing an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare. Laxxon Medicals patent portfolio consists of more than 150 patents, licensed patents, and patent applications, including more than 3,000 patent claims. The portfolio includes patents and applications directed to methods and devices for drug delivery systems.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences, commented: This patent establishes Laxxon Medical as a leader in the 3D printed pharmaceuticals market. Our congratulations to the dedicated Laxxon team for achieving this major milestone in the companys development strategy.
Laxxon Medical's drug delivery system (DDS) is a 3D screen printed oral, intra or transdermal dosage which, due to the precise arrangement of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in the system, allows for the customized administration and release profile of one or more therapeutic applications within a human or animal patient. DDS optimizes pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, yielding optimal clinical results and fewer side effects, all while requiring less API than conventional drug delivery system methods. Additionally, Laxxon Medicals DDS is not limited to a particular API, allowing for mass application among pharmaceutical drug therapies.
Semi-Annual Report 2022 28 September 2022
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-Mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch
Disclaimer
Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
