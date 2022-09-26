Project company Laxxon Medical achieves major milestone

Granted U.S. Patent for the Sequential Release of Multiple Drugs Within Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms

Strengthening the Position of Laxxon Medicals Intellectual Property in the Pharmaceutical Market

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) is pleased to announce that its project company Laxxon Medical has been issued U.S. Patent 11,419,824 B2 for the controlled administration of one or more active pharmaceutical ingredients within a drug delivery system via oral dosage forms by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent covers the sequential release of at least two active pharmaceutical ingredients within a drug delivery system through 3D printing. Multi-drug medications and 3D printing are fierce emerging players in the pharmaceutical industry. These new technologies are pushing the boundaries of medicine and defining the next generation of healthcare; individualized and customized medicines are playing an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare. Laxxon Medicals patent portfolio consists of more than 150 patents, licensed patents, and patent applications, including more than 3,000 patent claims. The portfolio includes patents and applications directed to methods and devices for drug delivery systems.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences, commented: This patent establishes Laxxon Medical as a leader in the 3D printed pharmaceuticals market. Our congratulations to the dedicated Laxxon team for achieving this major milestone in the companys development strategy.

Laxxon Medical's drug delivery system (DDS) is a 3D screen printed oral, intra or transdermal dosage which, due to the precise arrangement of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in the system, allows for the customized administration and release profile of one or more therapeutic applications within a human or animal patient. DDS optimizes pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, yielding optimal clinical results and fewer side effects, all while requiring less API than conventional drug delivery system methods. Additionally, Laxxon Medicals DDS is not limited to a particular API, allowing for mass application among pharmaceutical drug therapies.

