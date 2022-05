Project Leyden gets the green light

A simmering proposal to address Java pain points, including slow startup, slow time to peak performance, and large footprint, is now moving forward.Project Leyden , under discussion for more than two years, will address these pain points by introducing static images to the JDK and the Java platform. In an OpenJDK post on May 20, Mark Reinhold, chief architect of the Java platform group at Oracle, decreed it was time for the project to begin.To read this article in full, please click here