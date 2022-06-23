|
23.06.2022 12:00:00
Project Öyfjellet further delayed
Hässleholm, Sweden, June 23, 2022
In the interim report for the first quarter 2022, published on May 18, 2022, Eolus communicated that the 400 MW Norwegian wind project Öyfjellet was planned to be handed over to the customer Aquila Capital in June 2022. Despite intensive efforts to accelerate the works, the above target date for handover of the wind farm will not be met.
As of today, June 23, construction of all 72 turbines is completed and 65 turbines have reached first electricity production.
For further information contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70 265 16 15
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 76 116 71 99
About Eolus:
Since the company’s inception thirty years ago, Eolus has grown to become one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordic region. Today, we develop, establish, and manage renewable energy projects in onshore and offshore wind power, solar power and energy storage. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investment opportunities in the Nordic region, the US, Poland and the Baltic countries. With our competent and dedicated staff, we are taking the company forward at a rapid pace and driving the transition to renewable electricity generation. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1,322 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation.
Eolus’s Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. www.eolusvind.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eolus Vind AB (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Eolus Vind (B) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Eolus Vind (B) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
07.07.20
|Ausblick: Eolus Vind (B) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.20
|Ausblick: Eolus Vind (B) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.19
|Ausblick: Eolus Vind (B) stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eolus Vind AB (B)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eolus Vind AB (B)
|7,75
|-3,78%