Project X Entertainment Names Nicole Tossou EVP Television

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project X Entertainment, the independent production and financing company formed in late 2019 by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and writer-director-producer Jamie Vanderbilt, announced today the appointment of Nicole Tossou as Executive Vice-President, Television for the company.

Tossou joins Project X from SpringHill Entertainment, the production company of NBA superstar LeBron James, where she served since 2017 as a Creative Executive involved in the development of the company's scripted and unscripted TV slate. Among the projects Tossou developed were Netflix's "Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker," starring Octavia Spencer; and the History Channel special "Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Nicole to Project X as we build the company," said PXE partners Vanderbilt, Sherak and Neinstein. "She's already demonstrated her considerable ability in championing unique and diverse voices in the episodic space, and we know her addition to the team here will continue to build our reputation as a home for artists."

Prior to joining SpringHill, Tossou spent 5 years at A+E Networks where she began in the Programming department at A&E Network and later at A+E Studios. Tossou's career in entertainment began when she joined the NBC Page Program in New York.

"I am beyond excited to join the team at Project X entertainment. Jamie, William and Paul have been nothing short of a force of nature in film for many years. Translating their talent and proven recipe for success into television in the era of Peak TV - where the opportunities to explore new voices and new ways of storytelling is compounding - is an evolution in which this group is primed to achieve something truly special. I'm looking forward to accomplishing a lot together!"

Project X Entertainment is focused on developing and producing feature length motion pictures as well as episodic programming and docuseries for streaming, broadcast, cable television and other distribution platforms. Project X recently closed a multi-year first look and co-development television deal with Spyglass Media Group, LLC ("Spyglass"), an independent premium content company, to co-develop and co-finance episodic content.

Media Contact: mjanethill@icloud.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project-x-entertainment-names-nicole-tossou-evp-television-301055218.html

SOURCE Project X Entertainment