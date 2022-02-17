project44 Names Former CIO of the United States, Vivek Kundra, as COO

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced Vivek Kundra has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to drive overall operational execution and help scale the company through rapid growth.

"Vivek has a demonstrated track record of leading complex organizations in periods of rapid growth and delivering results," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "With his leadership and focus on scaling companies, Vivek's expertise will be pivotal as project44 looks to expand and fulfill its mission to provide a network platform which advances visibility, enables collaboration, automates processes and provides exception management."

Kundra comes to project44 with more than 20 years of experience building teams and scaling organizations, having served as COO at Sprinklr, Executive Vice President of Salesforce and the first Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the United States, appointed by President Obama.

Kundra was instrumental in scaling and leading Sprinklr to its IPO. Under his leadership, Sprinklr successfully grew its revenue and headcount and developed a strong operational cadence to prepare for life as a public company. As the first CIO of the United States, Kundra managed more than $80 billion in technology investments at one of the world's largest information technology organizations, and he worked closely with Congress and Fortune 500 CEOs to help drive the country's digital transformation agenda.

Kundra also served as Executive Vice President at Salesforce, where he led Salesforce Industries to expand its footprint with existing customers and reached new enterprise customers through industry specific products and solutions on the path to $10 billion in revenue and beyond, in automotive, financial services, government, communications, retail, and health care. He also launched a new Government Cloud, opening new markets and accelerating growth in the U.S., EMEA, and APAC.

This announcement comes on the heels of project44's $420 million investment which solidified its position as the global network powering the future of the supply chain and creating more opportunities to offer increased value to customers.

"The world's economic engine relies on the $9 trillion global logistics and supply chain industry to be resilient, but the current crisis has shown us that the system needs real-time visibility and agility to be more adaptive," Kundra commented. "project44 enables customers to not only see, but also respond to end-to-end supply chain exceptions by leveraging a global network of real-time transportation data and patented machine learning models providing predictive insights."

