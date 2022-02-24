project44 Partners with ZEBOX, an International Accelerator and Innovation Hub, to Drive Sustainable Innovation in Transportation, Logistics and Industry 4.0

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- project44 , the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced its new partnership with ZEBOX , the international accelerator and innovation hub for the supply chain, logistics and Industry 4.0 spaces. As a corporate partner, project44 will lend its talent, network and technology to startups participating in ZEBOX programs. The partnership signals project44's commitment to collaborate with companies across the supply chain as they identify shared challenges, empower new entrepreneurs and build a corporate venture model for their industry.

ZEBOX was created in 2018 in Marseille by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. The incubator is now led by Massimo Magnifico, a supply chain engineer and expert in startup incubator management. ZEBOX has supported more than 55 startups and is backed by a network of academic and corporate partners that includes BNP Paribas, Centrimex, CEVA Logistics, EDF Archipel Guadeloupe, GTT, Infosys, and now project44.

In the U.S., ZEBOX is headquartered in Arlington, Va., at National Landing, the first 5G smart city at scale in the United States and a prime environment for startups on the cutting edge of robotics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and autonomous mobility. ZEBOX also operates an incubation hub in the Caribbean area, in Guadeloupe.

Working with ZEBOX, project44 and fellow partners will collaborate to identify common challenges and support startups that offer the best potential solutions. By aligning the experience of established companies with the scrappiness of promising startups, ZEBOX aims to raise the odds of successful ventures and create value for the entire supply chain.

"At project44, we're proud to help ZEBOX create the next generation of supply chain startups," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "We feel a responsibility to pay it forward to entrepreneurs and to represent our hometown of Chicago, a global center of innovation in the logistics industry. We look forward to welcoming ZEBOX founders to our extended team and introducing them to partners, advisors and investors who have been essential to our own journey."

"With a strong interest for supply chain visibility optimization topics and as a long-time fan of project44, it's an honor to welcome them to ZEBOX," said Charley Dehoney, Vice President at ZEBOX AMERICA. "project44 is the connective tissue of the global supply chain and a tremendous source of know-how, insight and data for startups. They are the perfect partner for ZEBOX."

With more locations soon to be announced, ZEBOX is building a truly global network of supply chain innovators.

About ZEBOX

ZEBOX is a global incubator and accelerator dedicated to fostering innovation by forging compelling collaborations between early-stage startups and corporate stakeholders. Created in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, ZEBOX enables the supply chain of the future by focusing on two key segments: Transportation/logistics and Industry 4.0. ZEBOX accelerates digitalization, automation, and sustainability by harnessing new technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and robotics.

Led by Massimo Magnifico, an expert in startup incubator management, ZEBOX is building a diverse ecosystem bringing together stakeholders including corporate partners, entrepreneurs, early-stage startups, and a wide range of professional services providers.

Launched in February 2021, ZEBOX AMERICA is led by Charley Dehoney, a veteran entrepreneur and recognized transportation, supply chain, and logistics technology expert. To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, visit www.ze-box.io/en/ .

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for 900 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves' FreightTech 2021, the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 14 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project44-partners-with-zebox-an-international-accelerator-and-innovation-hub-to-drive-sustainable-innovation-in-transportation-logistics-and-industry-4-0--301489521.html

SOURCE project44