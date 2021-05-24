Projector PSA Delivers Competitive Edge to Services Professionals

BOSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Projector PSA, Inc., the leading independent provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) software, announces the release of their latest value-driven product: Projector BI. This powerful advancement in analytics for Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) provides the competitive edge needed to scale and grow businesses. Projector BI is part of the most recent Projector PSA product release that also included: time entry via Slack, integration with HubSpot CRM, enhanced invoicing capabilities and a fresh user interface. See a demo of the new Projector BI and Projector PSA.

Established as a PSA frontrunner by participants in the SPI Research 2021 Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark and ranked a High Performer by G2, Projector is solely committed to creating software that drives services success. The new Projector BI analytics tool features unprecedented data visualization for better analysis and business decisions.

"The importance of business intelligence is established. Projector BI brings PSO specific analytics straight to our professional services customers. With configurable dashboards, natural language processing and real-time project visibility, we're providing the insights and analysis our customers need to achieve their business goals, and stay ahead of their competition," said Projector's CEO Denis Whelan.

In addition to Projector BI, integrations with Slack and HubSpot continue to deliver on Projector's commitment to delivering value by openly integrating with best-of-breed technology in support of their customers' evolving technology ecosystems.

Said VP of Product Management, Richard Calhoun, "HubSpot and Slack are where many of our customers forecast their pipeline and collaborate with customers. By integrating Projector we're reaching users where they are. Projects are created automatically via our HubSpot integration and teams can log hours to timesheets with a simple slash command in Slack. Combined with a modern, responsive, and accessible new user interface, and an advanced analytics platform, we are proud of this significant leap for our customers."

Projector PSA, Inc. is the leading developer of cloud-based professional services automation software. The company produces the Projector software suite, and also provides consulting and training services for its clients around the world. Projector streamlines operations through the entire delivery process, improves productivity, increases utilization, enhances profitability, and improves visibility. Projector PSA is based in Boston, Massachusetts. www.ProjectorPSA.com

