ProjectorCentral Announces Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Award Winners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, host of Projection Expo 2020, has identified 20 cutting-edge projector and screen products honored with its Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Awards.

Through July 15, Projection Expo is showcasing more than 130 new products and services from 23 of the best known projector and screen manufacturers and resellers, covering the latest technology for professional installations and residential home theater.

Projection Expo Best of Show honorees (https://www.projectorcentral.com/Projection-Expo-2020-Best-of-Show-Winners.htm) were selected by ProjectorCentral's editorial staff after analyzing show entries for criteria that included:

Notable achievement in performance specs

Innovative or unusual technical design features that benefit usability, flexibility or efficiency of set-up, or ongoing maintenance needs

Advantages in size, form factor, or visual design

Unusual value at the product's assigned introductory street price

Projection Expo 2020 Best of Show Award winners are listed below. You can see the winning products and learn why it was selected by visiting the linked booth awards, also found at https://www.projectorcentral.com/Projection-Expo-2020-Best-of-Show-Winners.htm. For an interactive virtual booth map for all Projection Expo 2020 exhibitors, visit www.projectionexpo.com.

BenQ GS2 Portable Outdoor Smart Wireless Projector

BenQ EH600 Android Smart Projector

Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB 3DLP Laser Projector

Digital Projection Satellite Modular Laser System

Draper Acumen Surface-Mount Retractable Screens

Elite ProAV TTP110UHD5-D Tripod Tab-Tension CLR/ALR Portable Screen

Epson Pro L12002QNL 4K LCD Laser Projector

Epson BrightLink 735Fi Ultra-Wide UST Interactive Laser Projector

Maxell MP-JW4001 3LCD Laser Projector

NEC UM383WL UST HLD LED Projector

NEC PX2000UL DLP Laser Installation Projector

Optoma CinemaX Pro 4K UST Laser Projector

Optoma UHD50X 4K DLP Gaming Projector

Panasonic PT-RQ35KU 3DLP Laser Projector

Panasonic PT-LRZ35 DLP LED Projector

Sony VPL-CWZ10 LCD Laser Projector

Sony VPL-PHZ12 LCD Laser Projector

VAVA 4K UST Laser Smart TV Projector

ViewSonic LS600W DLP LED Business Projector

ViewSonic X100-4K DLP LED Home Theater Projector

About ProjectorCentral

ProjectorCentral.com ( https://www.projectorcentral.com) has served the projection industry with news, reviews, and powerful buying and installation tools for 21 years. ProjectorCentral's exclusive database, with specs for 11,000 projectors, and its Projection Calculator, are critical industry resources. Detailed projector reviews deliver respected opinions for home theater enthusiasts and commercial integrators and help make ProjectorCentral "The World's Largest Projector Resource™."

#projectionexpo

https://www.twitter.com/ProjectorCtl

https://www.facebook.com/ProjectorCentralUS/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/projectorcentral-announces-projection-expo-2020-best-of-show-award-winners-301081279.html

SOURCE ProjectorCentral