ProjectorCentral Launches Ultimate Guide To 4K Ultra-Short-Throw TVs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectorCentral.com, the World's Largest Projector Resource™, has launched the Ultimate Guide to 4K Ultra-Short-Throw TV Projectors https://www.projectorcentral.com/ultra-short-throw-projectors.cfm to assist shoppers exploring this exciting new form of television.

4K UST TVs, or laser TVs, are projectors that provide a 100- to 120-inch image—noticeably larger and more engaging than a typical flatpanel . Unlike traditional projectors, which require mounting on the ceiling, UST TVs are placed on furniture below the screen, which also serves to hide source components and eliminates the need for running cables or electrical power lines in walls. Ambient-light-rejecting screens, available in fixed and disappearing motorized versions, allow for bright images even with the lights on or sunlight streaming through windows. A solid-state laser light engine eliminates lamp replacements, and guarantees 20,000 hours of life, or 10 years of TV viewing at five hours a day.

With nine projector manufacturers now offering models, ProjectorCentral's Ultimate Guide to 4K Ultra-Short-Throw TVs provides important resources to assist potential buyers.

4K UST Projection TV: Getting the Big Picture

This feature explains why a 4K UST TV is a better choice than a flatscreen or a traditional home theater projector.

This feature explains why a UST TV is a better choice than a flatscreen or a traditional home theater projector. Screen Magic: How UST ALR Screens Let You See The Light

A tech guide to ambient-light-rejecting UST screens with links to screen suppliers.

A tech guide to ambient-light-rejecting UST screens with links to screen suppliers. 4K UST TV Projector Buyer's Guide

A listing of 4K UST TVs and their features such as smart TV streaming, voice control, and integrated soundbars.

A listing of UST TVs and their features such as smart TV streaming, voice control, and integrated soundbars. 4K UST TV Product Reviews

ProjectorCentral's expert projector reviews identify the best-performing UST TVs.

"Dark-room home theater enthusiasts have long known the thrilling engagement from a 100-inch projection screen," explained Rob Sabin, ProjectorCentral editor-in-chief. "These new, laser-driven UST TVs and screens bring bigscreen projection out into the light. We're excited to spread the word and assist shoppers with this dedicated microsite."

The ProjectorCentral Ultimate Guide To 4K Ultra-Short-Throw TVs can be found here or at ProjectorCentral.com.

About ProjectorCentral

ProjectorCentral.com https://www.projectorcentral.com has served the projection industry with news, reviews, and powerful buying and installation tools for 21 years. ProjectorCentral's exclusive database, with specs for 11,000 projectors, and its Projection Calculator, are critical industry resources. Detailed projector reviews deliver respected opinions for home theater enthusiasts and commercial integrators and help make ProjectorCentral "The World's Largest Projector Resource™.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/projectorcentral-launches-ultimate-guide-to-4k-ultra-short-throw-tvs-301066392.html

SOURCE ProjectorCentral