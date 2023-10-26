ProjectReady Now Automates Procore Site Creation

Automated Creation and Connection of Procore Project Sites In ProjectReady Streamlines New Project Setup, Removes Administrative Overhead

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectReady , a leading provider of collaborative project information management software for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) projects today announced a new automated site setup feature marking a significant milestone within its involvement on the Procore App Marketplace . Procore Technologies, Inc . a leading global provider of construction management software, launched the Procore App Marketplace in 2016 as an online hub for third-party integrations and custom applications modernizing the everyday lives of construction professionals. This expanded solution further simplifies setup and connection of project systems, platforms, and common data environments (CDEs) while reducing administrative overhead and rework.

"This feature will provide a streamlined experience as well as a single access point for managing the various sites and systems on a project. Automating the setup of the technology required for a project team to collaborate and communicate on project information can ultimately save valuable time and resources," said Joe Giegerich, ProjectReady CEO.

ProjectReady's automated Procore project setup solution offers a greater level of efficiency and convenience for AEC professionals and project owners. By eliminating manual project creation tasks, the new feature empowers project teams to focus on core responsibilities while removing administrative overhead, accelerating project timelines and increasing productivity. According to Shaili Modi-Oza, Head of Development at ProjectReady, when automating the setup of Procore and its connection to other project platforms through ProjectReady, all systems involved will share the same project ID, consistent metadata, and a unified process. This ensures complete alignment and delivers a scalable taxonomy, establishing a single source of truth for project information across platforms.

Automated Procore project provisioning with ProjectReady gives teams a seamless process for setting up new projects, Modi-Oza continued. In a matter of minutes, a project team can gain access to a project-specific site in Procore, a secure SharePoint site, Microsoft 365 group email, Microsoft Team, and instant connectivity to other systems, including the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

ProjectReady also allows users to deploy and manage security and governance at the project and portfolio levels, collaborate across connected workflows and sync content across all connected systems.

