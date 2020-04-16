Prolific PPE Produced by Pulsar Products Paper Purveyor in Prodigious Pivot

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland-based company, Pulsar Eco Products has quickly metamorphosed from a producer of creative consumer products for big-box retailers and cruise lines since 1997 to now ginning out a weekly supply of 2.5 million personal protective equipment (PPE) masks including CIVIL DISPOSABLE MASKS, MEDICAL DISPOSABLE MASKS and KN95 RESPIRATORS.

With customers including Mayo Clinic, the United States Navy and Walmart, Pulsar brings much-needed PPE masks to today's heroes working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton in a briefing on Monday, April 13 said Ohioans could need to wear masks for the next year as society reopens to keep coronavirus at bay.

"In addition to providing essential PPE, we've kept our entire company employed as we continue to look for creative solutions to address the Covid-19 crisis," said company founder Eric Ludwig.

During the coming weeks, Ludwig will lead employees to deliver a donation of masks valued at $50,000 to local businesses including University Hospitals' Rainbow Babies and Childrens, MedWish International, Heinen's, Dollar General, The Weil's, Menorah Park, Arden Courts and the Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In anticipation of the mask shortage, Team Pulsar and partner company, KMK, a regional promotional products company, pivoted resources and aligned global manufacturing and supply chain logistics partners. Production is now live and turning out up to 2.5 million masks per week.

Ludwig adds, "Our goal is simple: to help our community, locally and otherwise, to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19."

About Pulsar Products

Pulsar is a thriving, entrepreneurial consumer product company servicing retailers, cruise lines, resorts, theme parks and special events. Since 1997, this family business has been a go-to team for creative development, product design, manufacturing, sourcing and distribution. Pulsar Products can be found in over 25,000 locations worldwide. www.PulsarProducts.com

About KMK Promote

Founded in 2006 from an expertise in building brands, KMK Promote offers unique, quality promotional products, excellent service and customer-focused marketing. Located in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, the company is a premier source for branding solutions. www.KMKpromote.com

