Prologis Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBD1 / ISIN: US74340W1036
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16.10.2026 17:31:01
Prologis: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 15, 2026, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) announced that construction replacement rents sit 27% above current market levels. Long-term investors care because this margin creates significant potential for market rent expansion as new supply tightens. Three things management said stand out.
Higher interest rates and rising building expenses raise the required yields for new development projects. When market rents sit below construction cost requirements, developers delay new projects until market pricing improves.
The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure requires dedicated support facilities for hardware, assembly, and service components. This customer segment represented 17% of total U.S. leasing during the third quarter.
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Nachrichten zu Prologis Inc.
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16.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
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15.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Prologis-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Prologis-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|Ausblick: Prologis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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13.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
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12.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
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09.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Prologis Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Prologis Inc.
|111,65
|-1,06%
|Prologis Inc 8.54 % Cum Red Pfd Shs (Q)
|50,49
|0,38%
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