Prologis Appoints Tim Arndt To Succeed Tom Olinger As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Logistics real estate firm Prologis (PLD) announced Tuesday that Tim Arndt will be the company's new chief financial officer effective April 1, 2022. Arndt, who has been with Prologis since 2004, will succeed long-time CFO Tom Olinger, who plans to retire to focus full time on philanthropic causes.

This change is the culmination of extensive preparation and a part of Prologis' ongoing leadership succession planning process. Olinger will remain with the company through the balance of the year as part of the transition plan.

As the new CFO, Arndt will be responsible for the company's worldwide corporate finance. His areas of responsibility will include treasury, cash management, financial planning and reporting, accounting, tax, investor relations and internal audit.

Arndt is a seasoned finance leader with Prologis, having joined AMB in 2004 in portfolio management for the company's Strategic Capital business. Over his tenure, he has worked in several capacities, including as corporate treasurer, head of corporate planning and in the company's global deployment team. Previously, Arndt worked in real estate strategy at Gap Inc. and in debt capital markets at Forest City Enterprises.