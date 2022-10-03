Prologis Closes Acquisition of Duke Realty

Prologis gains properties in key U.S. markets; Expands its Essentials offerings to 500+ new customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) ("Prologis") today announced the completion of its all-stock acquisition of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) ("Duke Realty") following approval by the shareholders of Prologis and Duke Realty. Valued at approximately $23 billion, including the assumption of debt, the completed transaction expands Prologis' presence in key U.S. markets.

"In addition to the day-one accretion and avenues for further earnings growth, this acquisition gives us an even stronger ability to support our customers and their growth," said Prologis Co-founder, CEO and Chairman Hamid R. Moghadam. "We're gaining high-quality properties and more than 500 new customers in key markets. These new customers will be able to tap into our Essentials platform, which delivers end-to-end solutions to address critical supply chain challenges and contributes to their broader sustainability efforts."

Acquisition Highlights

Prologis has a strong history of successfully integrating new assets into the business and creating value for customers through its scaled platform. The acquisition of this highly compatible portfolio from Duke Realty includes:

142 million square feet of fully operational logistics buildings (~480) in 19 major U.S. markets, including Southern California , New Jersey , South Florida , Chicago , Dallas and Atlanta

, , , , and 7 million square feet of buildings under development; approximately 17 million square feet of developable land

Over 500 new customers

Prologis also announced that Duke Realty's Chairman and CEO James Connor has been appointed to the Prologis Board of Directors effective immediately upon the closing of the acquisition.

Delivering World-Class Logistics Real Estate and Essentials Solutions

Today, more than $2.2 trillion of goods flows through Prologis logistics facilities annually around the world, including products people rely on every day, such as food, medicine and other critical goods. As e-commerce and overall consumption continue to grow, so does the desire for high-quality logistics facilities located in areas of dense population.

With the acquisition, Prologis is expanding its presence in major regions in the U.S. and adding Savannah, Georgia, the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for container imports. With an expanded U.S. presence in key logistics hubs, Prologis will be even better poised to meet customer needs.

Prologis will be actively onboarding Duke Realty customers it is gaining, including introducing them to the Prologis Essentials platform, a proprietary suite of solutions and services designed to solve the challenges modern logistics facilities experience.

Advisors: Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Citigroup served as financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to Prologis. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as the lead financial advisor and Hogan Lovells US LLP served as legal advisor to Duke Realty. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Alston & Bird LLP also served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Duke Realty.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.0 billion square feet (95 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,800 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

