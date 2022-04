Prologis Continues to Produce Prodigious Numbers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) continues to benefit from robust demand for warehouse space worldwide. Persistent supply chain issues have companies changing their inventory management practices, which is one of many factors driving demand for warehouses. These strong market conditions are evident in the first-quarter 2022 results for the real estate investment trust (REIT).Prologis reported another excellent quarter. The industrial REIT delivered $1.09 per share of core funds from operations, up 12.4% from the prior-year period. A big driver was the robust underlying performance of its legacy portfolio, evidenced by strong occupancy levels and surging rental rates: Data source: Prologis Supplemental Financial Report. Continue reading