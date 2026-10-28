Gaming and Leisure Properties Aktie
WKN DE: A1W6DM / ISIN: US36467J1088
|
28.10.2026 15:24:05
Prologis, Gaming And Leisure Form Joint Venture For Illinois Logistics Park
(RTTNews) - Industrial real estate developer Prologis, Inc. (PLD) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a joint venture with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) to develop the former Hollywood Casino Joliet site in Illinois into a logistics park.
The companies said the 262-acre site is expected to be developed into a Class A warehouse and distribution park comprising more than 3.8 million square feet across five buildings, subject to the approval by the City of Joliet.
Prologis will serve as the managing member and developer of the project, while Gaming and Leisure Properties will contribute the land parcel to the venture in three phases.
The project is expected to be developed over approximately five years, with Prologis holding options over the second and third phases of development.
Gaming and Leisure said the venture represents its first investment outside the gaming sector and its first joint venture.
Shares of Prologis were down 0.45% to $125.90 on NYSE.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties fell 0.84% to $38.49.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
|
28.10.26
|Ausblick: Gaming and Leisure Properties veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gaming and Leisure Properties zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.26
|Ausblick: Gaming and Leisure Properties informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Gaming and Leisure Properties legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
|34,98
|1,86%
|Prologis Inc.
|114,00
|1,42%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 26.000-Marke -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.