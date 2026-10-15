Prologis Q3 Core FFO Rises; Updates FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Prologis, Inc. (PLD) reported that its third quarter core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders increased to $1.55 billion from $1.43 billion, a year ago. Core funds from operations per diluted share was $1.60, compared with $1.49 for the same period in 2025. Core FFO, excluding items, per diluted share was $1.61, compared with $1.50 for the same period in 2025.

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders increased to $816 million from $763 million, last year. Net earnings per diluted share was $0.86, compared with $0.82 for the same period in 2025. Third quarter total revenues was $2.39 billion compared to $2.21 billion, prior year. Rental and other revenues increased to $2.22 billion from $2.06 billion.

For 2026, the company now expects core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders in a range of $6.25 to $6.29, revised from prior guidance of $6.22 to $6.30. Net earnings attributable to common stockholders is projected in a range of $4.05 to $4.15, revised from prior guidance range of $4.40 to $4.55.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Prologis shares are up 1.13 percent to $132.00.

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