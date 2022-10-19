ProLogis Reports Climb In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ProLogis (PLD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.01 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $0.72 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.3% to $1.75 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

ProLogis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.30