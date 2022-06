Prologis to Acquire Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.While the e-commerce industry has cooled and faces strong headwinds, one player is keeping the faith. Or, should we say, keeping the space.On Monday, real estate giant Prologis agreed to acquire Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion, creating the world's largest warehouse operation in the process. For Prologis, which uses its warehouse space to help store, process, and ship online orders for retailers, it's a giant bet that the world is simply taking a brief coffee break from its ceaseless online shopping spree.Continue reading