17.02.2023 16:00:00
Prolongation of authorities of member of the Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS
The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS has resolved on 17 February 2023 to prolong the authorities of member of the Management Board. As per resolution of the Supervisory Board, Raul Puusepp shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 6 March 2023.
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Board
Phone: +372 731 5000
