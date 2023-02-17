Prolongation of authorities of member of the Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS has resolved on 17 February 2023 to prolong the authorities of member of the Management Board. As per resolution of the Supervisory Board, Raul Puusepp shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 6 March 2023.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000