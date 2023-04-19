Prolongation of authorities of members of the Supervisory Board of Selver AS and Kulinaaria OÜ

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS has resolved as the sole shareholder to prolong and unify the terms of authorities of all members of the Supervisory Board of Selver AS for another 3-year term as of 22 April 2023. The members of the Supervisory Board of Selver AS are Raul Puusepp (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila and Kristo Anton.

Additionally, Selver AS as the sole shareholder has resolved to prolong and unify the terms of authorities of all members of the Supervisory Board of Kulinaaria OÜ for another 3-year term as of 22 April 2023. The members of the Supervisory Board of Kulinaaria OÜ are Kristi Lomp (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Raul Puusepp and Kristo Anton.

Selver AS operates super and hypermarket chain that mostly trades with food and convenience goods. Kulinaaria OÜ is the subsidiary of Selver AS, which main activity is the production and sale of prepared food, both in retail and the e-shop, as well as providing a full catering service.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000