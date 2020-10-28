Prolongation of the second subscription period of non-convertible bonds by private placement

AS Pro Kapital Grupp announced on 30 September 2020 that the Management Board decided to launch the second tranche of privately placed subscriptions of unsecured, callable, fixed rate non-convertible bonds by the Company (hereinafter the "Bonds”). The announced subscription period of the bonds was 1 October 2020 - 28 October 2020.

Based on the request of a potential investor the Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp has on 28 October 2020 decided to prolong the subscription term until 6 November 2020.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp shall inform of the results of the offer with the separate notice after the decision of allocation of the Bonds is made.

This notice is published in accordance with the article 7.6. of the "Requirements for Issuers” and is not an offer to subscribe the Bonds.

Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee







