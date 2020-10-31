|
Promentis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 11th Anniversary CNS Summit
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, announced that Dr. Chad E. Beyer, Senior Vice President of R&D, will present psychometric results from Promentis' Phase 2 clinical study conducted in trichotillomania patients.
Dr. Beyer's virtual presentation will occur on Saturday, October 31 and will highlight the continued safety and psychometric activity of the company's lead clinical molecule, SXC-2023, a drug designed to restore cognitive control over repetitive, maladaptive behaviors.
About Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for impulse control and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Promentis' drug development efforts are focused on a unique approach to addressing glutamatergic imbalance. The Company's first indication is trichotillomania, a highly prevalent disorder for which there is no approved therapy and for which there are no other known treatments in development.
