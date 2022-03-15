Promethean Achieves Carbon Neutrality for the Second Year, Improves Transportation Efficiency

Global edtech leader supports Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project in Indonesia through carbon offset purchases

SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, has achieved carbon neutrality for the second consecutive year and improved its transportation efficiency, solidifying its commitment to modeling environmental responsibility and seeking out innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint. Supporting the global effort to fight climate change is one of the four key pillars of Promethean's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program .

Promethean is supporting the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project in Indonesia through carbon offset purchases. The project, which meets 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals , spans more than 160,000 acres and aims to reduce Indonesia's emissions by preserving the tropical peat swamp forest. The area is rich in biodiversity and is home to 94 IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, including the Bornean Orangutan, the Sunda Pangolin, and the Clouded Leopard. Beyond environmental benefits, the project spearheads social and economic efforts, including programs to increase job and micro-business development and provide literacy education to children and adults in the region.

"Supporting the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve was an easy decision, as it simultaneously meets the goals of the United Nations and is aligned with Promethean's core values and our Corporate Social Responsibility program," said Paul Heffernan, EVP Operations at Promethean. "Achieving carbon neutrality for the second year in a row is a feat, and we look forward to reducing our carbon footprint in the years ahead to ultimately achieve net-zero emissions."

To understand Promethean's impact on the environment, the company leveraged sustainability consultancy Avieco to analyze its carbon footprint in 2020. According to the analysis, Promethean improved its transportation efficiency by 61% from 0.00036 tCO2e to 0.00022 tCO2e kilograms of transported goods from 2019 to 2020. The result is a testament to Promethean's CSR program, which also includes waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling programs in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as mail-back programs, among others.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

