Promethean Announces US Classroom Stories Competition Winners at FETC

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, has awarded 11 schools across the US with a Promethean ActivPanel package worth more than $6,000 after a panel evaluated video submissions from the Promethean Classroom Stories competition.

Educators and administrators nationwide shared their inspiring stories that demonstrated the innovative approaches to education and how they pivoted pedagogies over the last year to create positive learning experiences for their students. The winning submissions highlighted both the challenges and opportunities educators and school administrators encountered during the 2020-2021 school year.

"We are extremely proud of our staff and students for their accomplishments, and we are thrilled to receive new tech that is essential to Kauri Sue, as some students rely on devices to communicate," said Karl McKenzie, Assistant Principal at Kauri Sue Hamilton School, a school for students with disabilities. "Promethean's ActivPanel will enable us to work collaboratively, maximize student achievement, build relationships, foster independence, and nurture creativity within each student, both inside and outside of the classroom."

Winners include:

Bishop Fenwick High School , Peabody, MA

, Davidson K8, Davidson, NC

K8, Dock Street School for STEAM Studies, Brooklyn, NY

East Bay K-8, Navarre, FL

El Camino High School , Oceanside, CA

, Fox Chapel Area High School, Pittsburgh, PA

Katz Elementary, Las Vegas, NV

Kauri Sue Hamilton School , Riverton, UT

, Ouachita Elementary School, Donaldson, AR

University High School, Orange City, FL

Willowcreek Middle School, Lehi, UT

"Edtech is vital to our recovery from the pandemic and winning this award from Promethean equips our teachers with the tools they need to be successful in the classroom and at home," said Denise DiTondo, First Grade Teacher at Davidson K8. "We can't wait to put the ActivPanel to use and to see the level of engagement among our kids increase."

In addition to the Promethean ActivPanel, all schools received a mobile stand, a Promethean Chromebox, and professional development through Learn Promethean . The lucky winners were chosen by a panel of judges who evaluated each inspiring story and its impact on the classroom, school, or community. All awards will be distributed to winning classrooms before the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Promethean is revealing the announcement as part of their participation at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC 2022) in Orlando, Florida. The event will be held at the Orange County Convention Center from January 25-28, 2022. Visit Promethean at FETC Booth #116 to experience the ActivPanel in action and attend sessions hosted by Promethean Education Consultants and special guests – see the full booth schedule and learn more here .

