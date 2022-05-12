Prometheum Appoints Chris Whitestock as Chief Security Officer

20+ year blockchain cybersecurity veteran joins Prometheum to lead cybersecurity, security architecture and engineering ahead of launch

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometheum Inc., parent of a FINRA member firm and SEC registered digital asset securities alternative trading system (ATS), "Prometheum ATS", today announced today the appointment of Chris Whitesock as Chief Security Officer. Chris brings extensive knowledge in cybersecurity, specifically in the blockchain space, to the Company as it looks towards the launch of its ATS.

Chris, an industry veteran, joins from Blockchains Inc., where he was VP of IT & Cybersecurity, responsible for building and leading six teams or committees, including Application Security, Security Operations, Corporate Risk teams. He also previously served as Senior Director of Global Cybersecurity for Concentrix, and led the initial creation and foundation of the company's Global Cybersecurity Program.

As Chief Security Officer at Prometheum, Chris will oversee the development of policies and programs intended for the mitigation and reduction of compliance, operational, strategic, financial and reputational security risk strategies. He will also ensure Prometheum's compliance with local, national, and international regulatory environments as it relates to data privacy and protection.

"The addition of a security and blockchain expert to our executive team such as Chris highlights the trust and momentum in what we are building at Prometheum," said Aaron Kaplan, co-CEO and co-Founder of Prometheum. "With our ATS set to launch in the coming months, adding Chris and other leaders in the industry is imperative as we build a secure and compliant digital asset securities trading platform for everyone."

Prometheum ATS offers a streamlined onboarding process by automating Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Combined with a user-friendly interface, customizable charts, historical and Level 2 (depth of the book) data, Prometheum ATS will provide a complete trading experience for both retail and institutional investors. Importantly, Prometheum ATS seeks to ensure a fair and orderly market focusing on customer protection with advanced market surveillance and risk management systems.

About Prometheum

Founded in 2017 by a group of Wall Street attorneys, Prometheum is a blockchain-focused company which proposes to build an end-to-end ecosystem for the trading, custody and settlement of digital asset securities.

